"Went from Imagine to Genocide pretty quick": Gal Gadot IDF screening depicting Hamas atrocities sparks outrage online

Recent reports suggesting Israeli actress Gal Gadot was set to host a private screening of uncensored footage documenting the massacre perpetrated by Hamas in the Jewish state on October 7, 2023, has sparked outrage online.

Per multiple reports, Gal Gadot and Israeli director Guy Nattiv will allegedly host the screening of the 47-minute clip provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The footage will be shown to a curated audience comprised of prominent Hollywood celebrities and executives in LA and New York. The duo are reportedly trying to shed light on the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israelis.

Expand Tweet

While the date for the screening was undisclosed, the report was confirmed by Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv, whose notable work includes Golda. The report comes amid IDF screening raw footage of the disturbing aftermath of Hamas' unprecedented assault on the Israeli state to select journalists to combat attempts by antisemitic conspiracists denying the atrocities committed by the militant group.

In a collaborative effort, world-renowned actress Gal Gadot and Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv have taken the initiative to highlight the massacre that triggered Israel's current war against Hamas. When netizens found out about the news, they took to social media to react to it with one person even stating that the actress "went from 'Imagine' to 'Genocide' pretty quick."

Expand Tweet

Netizens react as Gal Gadot plans IDF screening depicting Hamas atrocities

Reports of actress Gal Gadot planning a screening of raw footage depicting Hamas atrocities on October 7 alongside Israeli director Guy Nattiv has triggered widespread backlash online. People kept referring to her infamous 2020 Imagine video.

The video, which was released at the start of the pandemic was widely ridiculed as tone dead. It featured Gadot alongside Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Zoë Kravitz, and Jamie Dornan, each singing a line from the song John Lennon song Imagine. The clip was posted on Instagram at the start of the pandemic to allegedly inspire people.

At the time, people opined that wealthy celebrities imagining a world with “no possessions” while people around the country suffered a health and economic crisis was a tone-deaf move.

In light of recent reports, Gadot has again drawn criticism, as several people believed that her intent was to justify Israel's offensive attack against Hamas, which has killed over 10,000 Palestinians.

Expand Tweet

Netizens believed that the actress who once preached unity through the song Imagine has changed her tune as the screening will only further escalate the conflict between Jews and Palestinians.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, many also pointed out that the Wonder Woman actress was merely showcasing the video to combat conspiracies that Israel was exaggerating the scale of the Hamas attack that killed 1400 people in the Jewish state. A social media user also stated that Hamas had already released multiple videos documenting the attack.

Expand Tweet

While Gal Gadot has yet to comment, Israeli director Guy Nattiv who watched the footage told YNet News that the Hamas attack was reminiscent of the Holocaust when Jews were mercilessly targeted as the world watched in silence. He added that he’s fighting to raise awareness across the globe about what happened on October 7,

"I'm a humanist, I have Palestinian friends. But when I saw the horrific images from October 7 - it reminded me of my grandfather, who said that during the Holocaust, the world stood by and did nothing when Jews were sent to gas chambers. As a filmmaker, I swore that these scenes from October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them," he added.

Hamas, who attacked Israel on October 7, took over 240 hostages back to Gaza. According to Algeminer, only four hostages have been released.