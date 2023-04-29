Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman return confirmed for The Flash in reassuring update

For fans of the DC universe, the return of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in The Flash has been a hot topic of discussion. The actress' portrayal of the iconic superhero has captured the hearts of many, leaving fans eager to see her reprise the role on the big screen. Fortunately, a new update which has recently surfaced suggests that the wait for Gadot's return may be coming to an end.

Word of a cameo for the beloved character in the upcoming The Flash film has been circulating for some time, and a notable insider has now confirmed that the Amazonian hero will indeed appear in the movie. This news has reassured many that they will soon see Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in action again.

Gal Gadot's iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman has been a fan-favorite in the DC Extended Universe. Fans have thus been speculating about her possible appearance in the upcoming Flash film.

According to an insider, KC Walsh, the rumors have finally been confirmed: Wonder Woman will appear in the film. Walsh took to Twitter to share the news by posting a GIF of Gadot's character. He captioned it:

"Despite rumors Wonder Woman still appears in The Flash."

Despite Gal Gadot's third installment of the standalone Wonder Woman series being canceled, the actress has expressed her willingness to return to the role, and her character did make an appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

However, whether she will continue to play a role in future franchise installments remains unclear.

The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe remains uncertain, with the announcement of the Paradise Lost series focusing on the world of the Amazonians but not specifically on the iconic character.

While DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn, has confirmed that Gadot has not been removed from the franchise, it is unclear if she will continue playing the role on-screen.

The clock is ticking for Warner Bros. to decide whether to include Gadot's appearance in the upcoming movie, with conflicting reports on whether or not she will appear in the film.

However, Ben Affleck has confirmed that Gadot's character saved his DC character, confirming that a cameo was filmed:

“I get saved by Wonder Woman… she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.”

Since Henry Cavill's Superman is also set to appear in the movie, it only makes sense for The Flash to complete the Trinity and include Wonder Woman.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Gadot's portrayal of the character in future franchise installments, fans are now eagerly awaiting to see her reprise her role in The Flash.

Her performance as the Amazonian hero has been one of the most memorable in the DCU era, and fans eagerly anticipate the film's release on June 16, 2023.

