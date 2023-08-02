Gal Gadot confirms she will be in Wonder Woman 3

Fans were over the moon after it was confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 would be developed with DCEU newcomer and director of Superman: Legacy, James Gunn. As it was presumed that all future Wonder Woman movies were on hold, the latest announcement by Gal Gadot took fans by surprise.

She revealed that she would be part of the film with James Gunn and Peter Safran. The confirmation came after the actress shed light on the project in an interview with Comicbook. She spoke to the publication prior to the SAG-AFRA strike and the interview was published on August 2.

Gal Gadot confirmed to be part of Wonder Woman 3

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."



In an interview with comicbook.com, Gal Gadot confirmed that will be working on Wonder Woman 3 in conjunction with James Gunn and Peter Safran. It was presumed that the project had been abandoned following Patty Jenkin's departure, and fans awaited more news about the same.

The announcement about the Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, and co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios, Peter Safran developing Wonder Woman 3 increased anticipation among fans. Gal Gadot, famous for playing Wonder Woman in the titular character's debut film and throughout the DCEU, expressed her excitement about the case in a recent interview as she made the revelation.

She mentioned that she loves playing Wonder Woman, and is looking forward to developing the film. She confirmed the film's existence and revival as she said:

Gadot's role as Wonder Woman

Gal Godot's Wonder Woman in various films (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Gal Gadot has only appeared in cameo roles in recent DCEU films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, she remains optimistic about her character's future in the franchise.

Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman is considered iconic, just like Linda Carter, who was a pivotal part of the Wonder Woman televised series, which began in 1975. Gadot has starred as Wonder Woman thus far in several DCEU films, including Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

For many fans, the direction of the DCEU was in a state of limbo owing to not only the Screen Actor's Guild and Writer's Guild of America strikes but also the underperformance of The Flash. The news of projects like Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom being delayed due to reshoots did not help matters.

Confirmation about Wonder Woman 3 has helped generate hype for the DCEU's revival under James Gunn's leadership. However, in the wake of the ongoing strike, it is likely that fans will have to wait a while for further information about the project.

Gal Gadot confirming Wonder Woman 3's existence, and that she's working together with Gunn and Safran, has helped to ease some fans' fears about Wonder Woman's live-action projects having come to an end.