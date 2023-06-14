James Gunn offers a bright future for Peacemaker season 2 in DC universe

DC Universe fans, rejoice! James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has just given a promising update on the status of Peacemaker season 2. This comes following the successful debut of the first season of Peacemaker, featuring John Cena, on HBO Max in 2022.

Fans, instantly hooked by the first season, are anxiously anticipating any news regarding the series' continuation. Cena voiced enthusiasm for the show's future, expressing optimism for his potential return to the character.

After the first season, Gunn was named co-CEO of DC Studios and took the opportunity to reveal the inaugural slate of the revamped DC Universe, aptly named Gods and Monsters.

However, fans were left puzzled when Peacemaker was missing from the list. Fortunately, Gunn reassured everyone in February, explaining that the show was "on hold," not canceled.

Peacemaker Season 2: Next on James Gunn's list after Superman: Legacy



Recently, in an episode of the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn was queried about the status of the Peacemaker sequel. Confirming the show's future, Gunn declared it his immediate project following the completion of Superman: Legacy, stating:

"No, Peacemaker's coming back right after Superman. That's my next thing."

Gunn further revealed his intention to transition directly from one project to another, intending to kick off Peacemaker Season 2 as soon as Superman wraps up:

"Yeah, go straight from Superman to Peacemaker."

For context, in April, James Gunn confirmed that the second season of the hit DC series would follow "after Superman," though he refrained from providing a specific timeline.

During the same interview, Gunn also discussed the Waller show, another DCU project featuring many of the same faces from Peacemaker, slated to launch before Peacemaker Season 2. The host then broached the topic of a sequel to The Suicide Squad, to which Gunn responded in the negative.

Anticipating the release of Peacemaker Season 2



With Superman: Legacy scheduled for a July 11, 2025 release, it can be surmised that Peacemaker's second season won't premiere until after that. Considering the production timeline of Guardians Vol. 3, which was shot from November 2021 to May 2022, it's possible that the filming for Superman will conclude around Summer 2024.

The production schedule for Peacemaker season 1 ran from January to July 2021. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, filming may wrap up in Winter 2024, pointing toward a potential release in Summer 2025 or a delayed launch in Fall 2025 if DCU opts for spacing between releases.

What can fans expect in the upcoming season after a long break from the first season? While it seems logical to assume a continuation of the narrative from where the first season concluded, Gunn's comment about the involvement of familiar characters from Peacemaker in the Waller show suggests that the plot could take a different turn.

The events in the Waller show will likely pave the way for Peacemaker's impactful comeback. There may even be a significant occurrence at the end of Waller that directly reconnects Cena's character to the storyline.

One plausible scenario could be a predicament involving Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, which would require Peacemaker's assistance, similar to her call to the Justice League in the first season's finale. Though their help came too late, Waller could use this incident to insist Peacemaker owes her one.

Meanwhile, fans can still enjoy the thrill of Peacemaker season 1, now available for streaming on HBO Max.

