Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn updates fans on online release plans

James Gunn, a filmmaker of high repute, has recently shed light on the much-awaited digital unveiling of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This cinematic tour de force concluded the adventurous saga of the original Star-Lord's interstellar ensemble, ensuring an epic finale for the beloved Guardians trilogy.

The film was met with resounding applause from the audience and critics alike, marking its grand entry with a groundbreaking opening weekend that sent ripples through the box office.

The unequivocal success of Guardians 3 not only attests to its storytelling prowess but also amplifies the anticipation for its digital release.

James Gunn dishes on digital debut details for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director James Gunn shares insights into the digital release plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite the film's unabated box office run, there has been burgeoning speculation about when Guardians 3 will grace Disney+ and other major digital platforms.

During a recent interaction on Bluesky Social, a popular social media platform, James Gunn tackled a fan's inquiry regarding the film's availability for Video on Demand (VOD).

CBM Shots @CBMshots Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 https://t.co/KF8ZuKbgdo

With refreshing honesty, Gunn explained that the specific digital release date for Guardians 3 had not been confirmed yet, largely due to the film's ongoing robust performance in theaters. He also subtly hinted that fans might need to wait "a little bit" more for the film's digital debut:

"There is not. We've been doing so well in theaters week after week it might be a little bit."

Projecting the digital arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Insights from MCU's past releases

Analyzing MCU's release patterns: When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit digital platforms? (Image via Marvel Studios)

When might we anticipate the digital landing of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? The specifics remain hazy, yet a glance at the digital release patterns of previous MCU movies may lend some clarity.

Consider these timelines from theatrical release to digital debut:

Black Widow: 32 days

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 70 days

Eternals: 68 days

Spider-Man: No Way Home: 88 days

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 47 days

Thor: Love and Thunder: 62 days

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 62 days

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: 60 days

The release patterns of the most recent three MCU movies (Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) suggest a digital availability window of approximately two months (60-62 days) post-theatrical release.

Based on this trend, one could speculate that Guardians 3 might follow suit. However, James Gunn's commentary on the film's enduring theatrical success suggests a potential delay in its VOD release.

Careful 4 Spoilers @c4spoilers ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has now earned $780M at the worldwide box office, surpassing the first Guardians which earned $773.3M worldwide. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has now earned $780M at the worldwide box office, surpassing the first Guardians which earned $773.3M worldwide. https://t.co/o0kZuGc6gA

Guardians 3 broke box-office norms during its second weekend, witnessing a surprisingly low drop of 48.9% in earnings. It brought in an impressive $60.5 million, coming off the heels of a staggering $118.4 million opening weekend at the start of May.

Given these factors, the digital unveiling of Guardians Vol. 3 might likely materialize by late July or early August. As the wait for its online debut continues, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains a crowd-puller in theatres worldwide, a testament to its cinematic appeal.

