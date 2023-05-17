Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 makes history with record-breaking box office performance in the MCU

Marvel Studios has had a triumphant weekend at the box office with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This highly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has left an indelible mark on moviegoers and critics alike, setting new records and breathing new life into the franchise in 2023.

Directed by James Gunn, the final MCU outing of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been met with acclaim, with some even hailing it as the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame. Fans and critics have been effusive in their praise, describing the film as "brilliant" and "heartbreaking."

Following the disappointment of Phase 4 of the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has given the MCU a much-needed boost of optimism.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 delivers an emotionally charged and unforgettable finale, making MCU history with its brilliant and heartbreaking storytelling (Image via Marvel Studios)

As mentioned earlier, James Gunn's final MCU outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning accolades as a "brilliant" and "heartbreaking" masterpiece. Some even claim it to be the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame. This overwhelmingly positive reception has infused the MCU with a renewed sense of optimism, especially following the disappointment of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The film's success extends beyond its initial release, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has achieved a historic feat regarding long-term box office performance. During its second weekend, it experienced a mere 48.9% drop in domestic earnings, amassing an impressive $60.5 million after a remarkable $118.4 million opening in early May.

This exceptional second-weekend performance not only marks the best-ever for a Marvel Studios-produced sequel but also represents the lowest drop for an MCU movie since the groundbreaking success of Black Panther in 2018.

Joining the ranks of the most successful MCU films, Guardians 3 proudly stands among the select few that have maintained a drop of under 50% in their second weekend. Alongside it are iconic films like Black Panther, Thor, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange, solidifying its place among these box office powerhouses.

Surpassing the performance of its predecessors, Guardians Vol. 3 has outshined both the original Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. While the first film experienced a 55.3% drop in its second weekend, and the sequel came close with a 55.5% drop, the third installment has set a new benchmark for success within the franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leads the Multiverse saga and signals MCU resurgence

Guardians Vol. 3 takes the lead in the Multiverse saga, showcasing its monumental impact and symbolizing a triumphant resurgence for the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has achieved an exceptional milestone within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by surpassing all other films released as part of the Multiverse Saga. Its second-weekend box office drop of 49% outshines its closest competitor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which experienced a 54% drop.

Here's a ranking of the Multiverse Saga films based on their second-weekend box office drops:

Black Widow - 67.8% Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 54% Eternals - 62.3% Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 67% Thor: Love and Thunder - 67.6% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 63.3% Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 69% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 49%

This remarkable achievement positions Guardians Vol. 3 as a symbol of MCU resurgence, marking a significant turning point for the franchise. It comes at a time when Marvel Studios has faced multiple challenges. The film's success is a testament to the enduring power and popularity of the MCU.

Amid concerns about potential delays caused by external factors like the ongoing writers' strike, Guardians 3 reassures fans. It demonstrates the franchise's consistent ability to deliver captivating and successful films, alleviating worries about its future.

Despite James Gunn's venture into the DC Universe, Marvel Studios has an opportunity to maintain this level of success with highly anticipated sequels like The Marvels and Captain America 4.

Looking ahead, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 may serve as a launching pad for an extraordinary future for the Marvel brand. With the introduction of mutants through Deadpool 3 in 2024 and the promise of epic Avengers team-up movies, the stage is set for a bright and promising era.

Fans can savor the current cinematic offering with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, now playing in theaters worldwide.

