The actor who almost became Iron Man instead of Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.'s role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a classic case of an actor perfectly suited to a character. But did you know that he almost lost the role of Iron Man to another well-known action star from the 2000s? This exciting fact has recently come to light, adding a new layer to the story of how the MCU came to be.

Before Downey was selected for the role, Marvel Studios considered many different actors for the part of Iron Man, with the studio's entire success resting on the shoulders of whomever they ultimately cast.

Although it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Tony Stark, the man initially offered the role has some big movies to his name and was once regarded as a strong contender for the role.

Marvel's search for the perfect actor: From Clive Owen to Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel's casting search for Tony Stark: From Clive Owen to Robert Downey Jr. (Image via Sky Cinema Original Films)

During his commencement address at USC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed new information about the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. According to Feige, the success of the entire MCU rested on finding someone with "the perfect mix of heart and strength and charisma" for the role.

"When we were casting the role of Iron Man, we looked at so many different actors. We had to find the perfect mix of heart and strength and charisma. Being our first Marvel film out of the gate, the stakes could not have been higher. The success of the film and the future of our entire studio rested on the shoulders of this one person."

Feige disclosed that Marvel's top choice for Tony Stark was actually Clive Owen. However, Owen was not interested in the role, leading to Downey's casting in September 2006. Nonetheless, Owen has had a successful career in hit thriller and action movies like Sin City, The Bourne Identity, Children of Men, and Inside Man.

"And it was not an easy task, but together with my team and our casting directors and our director, Jon Favreau, we culled down our list, we pinpointed the right guy, and we extended an offer to our top choice - an actor who checked all of those boxes and who we were confident would be a huge hit. And his name, of course, was Clive Owen. He passed. He was not interested."

Cosmic Marvel @cosmic_marvel



“He passed. He was not interested."



(via Kevin Feige has revealed that Clive Owen was Marvel Studios' top choice to play Tony Stark in the first MCU film ‘IRON MAN’“He passed. He was not interested."(via @MCU_Direct Kevin Feige has revealed that Clive Owen was Marvel Studios' top choice to play Tony Stark in the first MCU film ‘IRON MAN’“He passed. He was not interested."(via @MCU_Direct) https://t.co/2zNVcXy4sX

Kevin Feige used Owen's rejection of the role to emphasize the importance of finding the right actor rather than just going with your first choice. He praised Downey for his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark, which helped jump-start the MCU and led to one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.

"And that is the unwritten rule of life. Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing that can happen to you. Because you know what's better than getting your first choice? Getting the right choice. And in our case, of course, that choice was Robert Downey Jr., and the first movie we ever made as a studio ended up being one of the best-reviewed and highest-grossing movies of the year."

Downey's performance in the Iron Man trilogy and the entire Infinity Saga has cemented his place in movie history.

The phenomenal success of Iron Man and Robert Downey Jr.

Iron Man's phenomenal success with Robert Downey Jr. as the lead character paved the way for the MCU as we know it today (Image via Marvel Studios).

Iron Man, the first installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made a remarkable mark on the film industry. The movie's global box office earnings of nearly $600 million and its position as the second highest-grossing movie of 2008 domestically and eighth globally were remarkable achievements.

The movie's success was primarily due to Robert Downey Jr.'s impeccable portrayal of Tony Stark. His portrayal was so successful that he reprised his role in ten other MCU movies, including The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

Undeniably, Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark is one of the most successful in movie history. The Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't have been the same without him.

Fans of the MCU can now relive all of Downey's Iron Man performances on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes