Guardians star praised as "one of the best" actors at Marvel by Kevin Feige

The highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 recently premiered at a global press conference, and during the event, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had high praise for Dave Bautista, who portrays Drax in the popular franchise. Feige's words of admiration have quickly made their way around the internet, generating excitement for the upcoming movie.

Feige is known for being selective with his praise, and when he singles out an actor, it's for a good reason. Fans and critics alike are now eagerly anticipating Bautista's performance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the future of the franchise.

With this glowing recommendation from Feige, it's safe to say that the third Guardians film is shaping up to be something special

Marvel president Kevin Feige praises Dave Bautista's performance in Guardians 3

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige applauds Dave Bautista's acting prowess in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

The long-awaited premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was met with high praise from critics who lauded the film's emotional story and the exceptional performances of the cast. The franchise's final installment reportedly gives each team member ample room to close out their story arcs.

During a global press conference for the film, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the opportunity to single out one cast member in particular: Dave Bautista, who plays Drax.

Feige first praised Zoe Saldana's performance as Gamora before giving Bautista a "particular mention."

"This cast, which is amazing, and the cast members that aren't here, and Zoe, who is just such a key to this, and I think kills it. And in particular, Dave Bautista."

He then teased a scene from the movie:

"We watched the movie last night, and we were talking about moments that tear us up; when Drax watches, I'm not going to give anything away, but he gives an expression in the movie."

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



"After watching Guardians 3, it confirmed to me that not only is Drax one of the best characters James [Gunn] has ever written, but Dave Bautista has become one of the very best actors we’ve ever had in the MCU."



#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Kevin Feige on @DaveBautista 's #Drax "After watching Guardians 3, it confirmed to me that not only is Drax one of the best characters James [Gunn] has ever written, but Dave Bautista has become one of the very best actors we’ve ever had in the MCU." Kevin Feige on @DaveBautista's #Drax:"After watching Guardians 3, it confirmed to me that not only is Drax one of the best characters James [Gunn] has ever written, but Dave Bautista has become one of the very best actors we’ve ever had in the MCU."#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 https://t.co/KscotE3jgT

He didn't reveal any spoilers but spoke of Drax's powerful expression in the scene and praised Bautista's acting. He even called Bautista "one of the best actors that we've ever gotten to work with."

"I literally am like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we've ever gotten to work with, and I just want to give that shout out."

Dave Bautista's final bow as Drax

Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - the actor's final appearance as the beloved Marvel character (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 approaches, fans are preparing to bid farewell to one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Drax. However, the film also marks the end of an era for the actor who brought Drax to life, Dave Bautista. Despite his lack of extensive acting experience before joining the MCU, Bautista's evolution as an actor has not gone unnoticed.

Nathan Fillion, the moderator of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 press conference, praised Bautista's acting abilities, highlighting his impressive performance as Drax:

"I really enjoy when people who are not coming from an acting background and really knock it out of the park. He's turned into an amazing actor."

Fillion noted that he enjoys watching actors from non-acting backgrounds excel in their roles, which Bautista has undoubtedly done. During the same conference, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also gave Bautista a special shout-out, calling him "one of the best actors" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looper @looper Dave Bautista confirms #GuardiansoftheGalaxy3 will be his final MCU movie. Dave Bautista confirms #GuardiansoftheGalaxy3 will be his final MCU movie. https://t.co/VmDF5uYJ4x

Feige's comments hold additional significance given recent rumors that Guardians Vol. 3 will be the last time Bautista portrays Drax. Having played the character in every Guardians film and several other MCU films, Feige's praise for Bautista's performance indicates the high note on which the actor is ending his time as Drax.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes