Guardians of the Galaxy 3 falls behind predecessors on Rotten Tomatoes

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has taken the spotlight as the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has already made headlines. Since its worldwide premiere, the movie has received a lot of buzz and attention from fans and critics alike.

Unfortunately, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has recently become the topic of discussion, with many deeming it the lowest-rated movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Despite early praise for the film, the Rotten Tomatoes approval rating has only reached 80%, which is lower than the ratings for the previous two Guardians movies. While this score may not be ideal, it's still worth noting that the movie has outpaced other MCU films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which currently sits at only a 47% rating.

Despite high expectations for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the movie has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie's 80% rating sets a new record for the lowest score in the franchise as it falls below the ratings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, which received 92% and 85%, respectively.

The 80% rating also ties the movie with Captain America: The First Avenger for the 19th-highest rating in MCU history.

When compared to other MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ranks as the fourth-highest-rated movie since 2019, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, it has still fared better than its fellow Phase 5 release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has only received a 47% rating. As Marvel Studios enters its 15th year with over 40 movies and TV shows, critics' reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 have raised concerns about the franchise's future.

MCU's history with Rotten Tomatoes scores: High expectations and increasing criticism

Since the conclusion of Infinity Saga, Marvel movies have faced significant challenges in receiving positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and other critic outlets. While Black Panther holds the second-highest rating in Rotten Tomatoes history for an MCU movie at 96%, expectations have been set incredibly high since then. Avengers: Endgame currently has a 94% rating, making it difficult for newer MCU releases to live up to their predecessors.

Critics have become increasingly critical of the comedic and action-driven elements in Marvel movies that have been heavily used in past projects, and some have even docked points for movies being goofier or funnier. As a result, the franchise has struggled to maintain consistently high Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Guardians 3, in particular, has become the lowest-rated movie in the Guardians franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, despite initially receiving critical acclaim. As the MCU moves into its Phase 5 slate with high expectations and a growing number of critical reviews, it remains to be seen how future releases will fare.

Despite the challenges, the Marvel franchise remains incredibly popular with audiences worldwide, eagerly anticipating new releases in the future. As the MCU continues to evolve and experiment with new themes and characters, it will be interesting to see how the critical landscape shifts.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

