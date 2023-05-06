Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: When can fans expect it on Disney+?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and fans are eagerly waiting to know when they can stream it on Disney+. The film, which had its world premiere on April 22, 2023, was released in theatres on May 5, 2023. It is expected to be a summer smash hit, marking the last journey with the original galactic heroes.

While the MCU may continue with new characters, it's highly unlikely that fans will ever see Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, and Dave Bautista's Drax on the screen together again. Bautista has been vocal about retiring from Marvel after this movie, making it an emotional farewell for fans.

The finality of the Guardians' journey will bring many fans to the theaters in May. However, the question on everyone's mind is when they can expect to stream Vol. 3 from the comfort of their homes.

Predicting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: When will it hit Disney+? Predicting the release date for Marvel's highly anticipated movie

Disney's release strategy for Marvel movies on Disney+ has been unpredictable. The streaming window for a movie to become available on Disney+ varies based on factors such as box office performance and critical reception. Previously, it was assumed that poorly received films would hit streaming sooner than those that did well at the box office.

However, this no longer applies, considering Ant-Man 3's poor performance despite its high profile. On the other hand, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever performed well at the box office and earned an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As mentioned earlier, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was released on May 5, 2023, and fans eagerly await its release on Disney+. Based on the release pattern of previous MCU movies, it is expected to take a few months before it is available on the streaming service. The release pattern has varied from one Marvel movie to another, with different time gaps between theatrical release and streaming availability.

Possible release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+

Possible release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+

Fans are eagerly awaiting the streaming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+. Based on the release dates of previous Marvel movies, it is expected to be available several months after its theatrical release. Although the exact release date is difficult to predict, it is anticipated that the movie will be available on Disney+.

Based on previous Marvel movie release dates, it is projected that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. It is exactly 89 days after its release date. This timeline is similar to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Wakanda Forever, both of which began streaming on a Wednesday. Another potential projection is Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 96 days after its release.

Disney is in no rush to release the movie on the streaming platform, as they want to allow audiences to purchase the digital VOD. However, having the complete James Gunn Guardians trilogy on Disney+ will undoubtedly help to boost the platform for years to come.

As one of the most iconic franchises over the past decade, the final journey of the Guardians will undoubtedly be an emotional one for fans. The streaming release on Disney+ will allow fans to experience the movie from the comfort of their homes, making the wait for its release all the more worthwhile.

