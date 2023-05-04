Secret Invasion: Marvel's Disney+ show gets exciting runtime update

Marvel has been dominating the entertainment industry with its ever-growing cinematic universe, and its expansion to television has been no exception. With the release of Disney+ came a wave of new Marvel content, with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki becoming instant fan favorites.

And now, with the release of Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion series on Disney+, Marvel fans can look forward to an even more action-packed summer.

The Secret Invasion series is based on a popular Marvel comic book event of the same name, and it's been a long time coming for fans who have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of this show. With the addition of Emilia Clarke to the MCU and the recent update on the show's runtime, excitement for Secret Invasion is at an all-time high.

Marvel's Secret Invasion: Six hour-long episodes confirmed for Disney+

Get ready for six hours of non-stop action as Secret Invasion confirms hour-long episodes for its upcoming Disney+ release (Image via Marvel Studios)

Fans of the MCU have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney+, and Empire recently confirmed that the show will have six hour-long episodes. This exciting update will allow Samuel L. Jackson to explore his character's development further.

However, it's worth noting that each MCU Disney+ show has different episode lengths.

MCU Report @MCUReport 'SECRET INVASION' will have a total runtime of around 6 hours!



The show premieres on June 21st and will consist of 6 episodes. 'SECRET INVASION' will have a total runtime of around 6 hours!The show premieres on June 21st and will consist of 6 episodes. https://t.co/FwA9rNfAh4

Comparing the episode lengths of Secret Invasion to other MCU shows, WandaVision had episodes that ranged from 31 to 51 minutes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had episodes ranging from 51 to 62 minutes. Meanwhile, Loki had episodes that ranged from 44 to 56 minutes, and Hawkeye had episodes ranging from 42 to 62 minutes.

Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk also had varying episode lengths, with some episodes ranging from as little as 31 minutes to as much as 54 minutes. While Secret Invasion's six hour-long episodes may seem standard for MCU shows, it's important to note that not every episode will necessarily be 60 minutes long.

What the runtime means for the upcoming Disney+ series

Will Secret Invasion deliver full-length episodes that live up to the hype? The runtime update provides some clues (Image via Marvel Studios)

MCU fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Samuel L. Jackson's and Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion. While six hour-long episodes for the show have been announced, It's worth noting that episode length doesn't always determine the quality of a show.

The Mandalorian was designated as having hour-long episodes, but often offered briefer episodes when necessary to fully utilize its extensive budget. Although Secret Invasion may not require the same budget as larger-scale MCU adventures, it can potentially deliver full-length episodes that satisfy fans' cravings for more MCU content.

At the end of the day, it's the writing that defines the quality of the story, not its runtime. Regardless of the length of each episode, the talent behind the scenes will be vital in creating a compelling and enjoyable watch. With Emilia Clarke joining the MCU and a promising new runtime update, fans will surely be in for a treat.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.

Poll : 0 votes