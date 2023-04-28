Marvel's Secret Invasion takes a darker turn on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the upcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion, will receive a more mature rating than what fans might have anticipated. Since the launch of Disney+ and its streaming of Marvel TV shows, the question of whether the platform would feature mature content has been a topic of much discussion. So far, the company has primarily focused on family-friendly content throughout the MCU, with most shows being appropriate for all ages.

However, with Secret Invasion's mature rating, Marvel is now exploring darker themes and topics on the streaming platform. This is a significant turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it enters a more mature content arena.

Fans have been excited to see how Marvel will take their storytelling and characters in new directions. With more adult-oriented content in Secret Invasion, viewers can expect to see more complex themes and nuanced storylines.

Marvel's Secret Invasion joins the ranks of mature content on Disney+

Secret Invasion: Marvel's first 16+ rated show of Phase 5, promising a darker, more mature take on the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ever since Marvel began streaming TV shows on Disney+, the maturity level of its content has been a subject of discussion. While most of the shows have been family-friendly, there have been exceptions. Only two MCU projects on the platform were considered too mature for children until now.

Secret Invasion, the first series in Marvel's Phase 5, has been given a 16+ rating on Disney+ UK. This news may surprise some fans since other popular MCU shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye carry a 12+ rating.

Agents of Fandom @AgentsFandom



This is a higher rating than most of the other



'MOON KNIGHT' and 'WEREWOLF BY NIGHT' are the only other projects rated '16+' #DisneyPlus UK's page for 'SECRET INVASION' shows that the series is rated as '16+'This is a higher rating than most of the other #MarvelStudios projects on the platform.'MOON KNIGHT' and 'WEREWOLF BY NIGHT' are the only other projects rated '16+' #DisneyPlus UK's page for 'SECRET INVASION' shows that the series is rated as '16+'This is a higher rating than most of the other #MarvelStudios projects on the platform.'MOON KNIGHT' and 'WEREWOLF BY NIGHT' are the only other projects rated '16+' https://t.co/mhTWWWQxoH

Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, the two most violent features in Phase 4, may have paved the way for Secret Invasion. Fans can expect more mature Marvel moments in the upcoming series.

Moon Knight was initially set to be rated 12+ in the UK, but received a last-minute change to a 16+ rating. Secret Invasion may be the first MCU show intended for audiences 16+, adding even more excitement to the potential inclusion of more mature action and dialogue.

Skrulls: A violent alien race set to take over Disney+

Get ready for the Skrulls: a violent alien race set to make their mark on the MCU with the upcoming series Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Skrulls may have been portrayed as harmless in recent MCU entries, but their violent past is no secret. As revealed in Captain Marvel, the group led by Ben Mendelsohn's Talos in the '90s was ruthless and willing to do whatever it took to survive.

Now, the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion is set to explore Skrulls' darker side even further, with trailers teasing the violence of new rebel leader Gravik.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is a new chapter in the MCU and is a turning point for the platform. The show's mature rating, revealed to be 16+ in the UK, indicates a departure from the family-friendly content that has primarily been associated with the streaming platform.

It remains to be seen how Marvel will balance mature themes with the expectations of a Disney-owned platform, but the move will surely please fans eagerly waiting for a grittier take on the MCU.

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ on June 21, 2023, and audiences can expect a more mature approach to the MCU. With Skrulls at the forefront, the show promises to explore the Marvel universe's darker, more violent side.

As the platform continues to expand its offerings, the new series marks a new era for the platform and the MCU.

Poll : 0 votes