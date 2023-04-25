Marvel Studios expands into musical territory with new Disney+ series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has continuously evolved with the expansion of its franchise into the Disney+ streaming platform. With the success of the unique genres in their previous Disney+ shows, the MCU is set to surprise audiences yet again with its upcoming series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will deviate from usual superhero action and will instead feature musical elements, just like WandaVision.

Given that WandaVision's sitcom-style format and its award-winning song Agatha All Along were smash hits, the MCU is now capitalizing on its success with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Fans can expect an entertaining fusion of music and witchcraft in the new show, led by the talented Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness.

A new Marvel musical adventure will unfold in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Get ready to sing along with Agatha Harkness and her coven of witches in the upcoming Marvel musical adventure on Disney+ (Image via Marvel Studios)

The upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will continue the trend of musicals in the MCU, as confirmed by Patti LuPone in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will revolve around a coven led by Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, a character first introduced in WandaVision. LuPone will play a 450-year-old Sicilian witch with divination powers, adding an exciting new dimension to the MCU's magical world.

"We are a coven led by the great Kathryn Hahn. I am a 450-year-old Sicilian witch and my power is divination."

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle



“They do. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.”



(Via: Patti LuPone revealed that witches will sing in ‘AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS’:“They do. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.”(Via: @THR Patti LuPone revealed that witches will sing in ‘AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS’:“They do. Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez.”(Via: @THR) https://t.co/gczaoZuKdr

LuPone also confirmed that the show will have musical elements similar to WandaVision, with Kathryn Hahn taking the lead as the singer while LuPone provides backup vocals.

"Our lead singer is Kathryn. I'm singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez."

The songs will be composed by Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the same composers behind WandaVision's hit music. This exciting announcement hints at a promising future for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, as fans eagerly await the release of the new Disney+ show.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has the potential to recreate WandaVision's success

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has not yet been given a release date on Disney+, but it has the potential to replicate the success of WandaVision with its musical elements (Image via Marvel Studios)

As Marvel Studios continues to explore different genres with their Disney+ shows, the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to include musical elements, much like the award-winning WandaVision.

With Kathryn Hahn's performance as Agatha Harkness being a standout in WandaVision, Marvel seems to be capitalizing on the character's success by incorporating catchy tunes similar to Agatha All Along in the new show.

Although it is unknown if Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will appear, the unique performances of the Coven of Witches is expected to give the series a chance to shine. Furthermore, the fact that the show has the same composers as WandaVision suggests that the songs will have a similarly catchy melody that made the previous show so popular.

Currently, there is no release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. Whether or not the new show will replicate the success of WandaVision remains to be seen, but it is sure to be a unique and exciting addition to the MCU.

Poll : 0 votes