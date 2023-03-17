10 plot twists to expect in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Disney+ has announced a new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series will revolve around the enigmatic character of Agatha Harkness, played by the Emmy-nominated actress Kathryn Hahn. The show will pick up after the events of WandaVision, where Agatha played a pivotal role as a mysterious and powerful witch.

Set to be part of the ever-expanding MCU, fans are excited to see how the series will develop Agatha's character and what new twists and turns will be introduced in the show's storyline.

With rumors suggesting that it may draw inspiration from the Children's Crusade storyline, viewers can expect no shortage of potential plot twists in the series.

Doctor Strange's appearance, Young Avengers, and 8 other plot twists to expect in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

1) The twins are real

The reveal of the twins being real could potentially open up a whole new avenue of exploration in the MCU. In the comics, the twins were fragments of Mephisto's soul, which he used to manipulate Wanda and create chaos in the Avengers.

If the series follows a similar path, it could mean that there are larger forces behind the scenes. It would also mean that the twins' return has a greater purpose beyond simply reuniting with their mother.

Additionally, the revelation that the twins are real could also have a profound emotional impact on Wanda, who had to say goodbye to them twice. The first time was when they were erased from existence, and the second time was when she had to let them go in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness.

2) Agatha's revenge plan

As the series progresses, viewers witness Agatha's initial desire for revenge slowly giving way to a newfound affection for the twins. Perhaps seeing something of herself in their struggles, Agatha becomes their protector and mentor, teaching them about their powers and helping them navigate the dangers they face.

However, it remains to be seen whether Agatha's newfound bond with the twins will last, especially as rival forces continue to pursue them. The evolution of Agatha's relationship with the twins promises to be a complex and emotionally resonant storyline that keeps audiences engaged until the end.

3) A power struggle

As the show progresses, the power struggle between Agatha and the twins becomes more intense, with each character displaying their full range of abilities. The twins' powers continue to develop and they become increasingly confident in their abilities only to challenge Agatha's control.

Agatha, on the other hand, uses her experience and knowledge of magic to keep the upper hand. This results in a battle of wits and wills as both sides try to come out on top, leading to unexpected twists and turns in the story.

4) New powers

In WandaVision, we saw glimpses of the twins' powers, including Wiccan's reality-warping and Speed's super-speed. In Agatha: Coven of Chaos, viewers can expect these powers to develop even further, possibly with new abilities thrown into the mix.

Likewise, Agatha's powers may be explored more deeply, revealing previously unseen capabilities she can use to gain control of the situation. These new powers will undoubtedly lead to surprising twists and turns in the story, making for an exciting viewing experience.

5) Other magical beings

As Agatha and the twins navigate the dangerous world of magic, they encounter other powerful beings with their agenda for the children. Agatha realizes she can't protect the twins alone and must forge alliances with unexpected allies.

However, other magical beings are not to be underestimated, and the ensuing battle will last for ages. With so much at stake, the fate of the twins hangs in the balance, and it's up to Agatha to use all her cunning and power to ensure their survival.

6) Agatha's backstory

As it explores Agatha's backstory, the show may delve into her connection with Mephisto, a powerful demon from the Marvel comics who has often been linked to Agatha in the comics. This could shed light on her motivations and how she became entangled with Wanda and her children.

Additionally, the series may explore Agatha's involvement with the Salem witch trials, drawing upon her comic book origins as a witch from the 17th century. By revealing more about Agatha's past, the show can add depth and complexity to her character, making her more than just a one-dimensional villain.

7) Young Avengers connection

With a rumored adaptation of the Children's Crusade storyline, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will likely connect with the Young Avengers somehow. Fans speculated that the series could reintroduce Wiccan and Speed, the twins from the comics who are Wanda's sons.

Other characters like America Chavez and Kid Loki could make an appearance, hinting at their involvement in Phase Five of the MCU. If done right, the series could establish a strong foundation for the Young Avengers, setting up future movies and TV shows in the MCU.

8) Doctor Strange's appearance

Doctor Strange's potential appearance in Agatha: Coven of Chaos is an exciting prospect for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Sorcerer Supreme's involvement could bring a new layer of complexity to the story. His vast knowledge and abilities could serve as a valuable asset to Agatha and the twins as they navigate their challenges. Given his history with Wanda Maximoff, his appearance could also shed new light on her character and past.

Doctor Strange's presence in the series may also hint at a larger plan at play, connecting to the multiverse storyline in the MCU. Whether he has a brief cameo or a more significant role, fans are eager to see how Doctor Strange will fit into Agatha's world and how his presence will impact the plot.

9) Larger villain

There have been rumors that this larger villain could be Mephisto, a powerful demon in the Marvel comics with a history with Wanda and Agatha. Another possibility is Nightmare, a villain who rules over the Dream Dimension and has the power to manipulate reality through dreams.

The involvement of the Darkhold, a powerful book of magic in WandaVision, may also hint at a connection to a more significant villain. Whatever the case, the reveal of this larger villain could have considerable implications for the MCU and set the stage for future storylines.

10) Bittersweet ending

The bittersweet ending of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will bring a sense of emotional closure to the storyline. If the twins return to their alternate reality or choose to stay in the MCU, the audience will feel their loss and sacrifice.

While the characters may have achieved their goals, there will still be consequences to their actions, and not everything will be tied up in a neat little bow. It's an ending that acknowledges the complexities and implications of the story while still providing a satisfying conclusion for the characters and their arcs.

