Chris Pratt sheds light on Star Lord's fate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked a bittersweet moment for Marvel fans worldwide, as it ended the beloved space-faring team's journey on the big screen. Amidst the excitement and anticipation leading up to the film's premiere, Chris Pratt, who portrays the charismatic leader of the Guardians, Star Lord, offered some insight into the character's evolution throughout the franchise.

In an interview during the press tour for the movie, Pratt delved into the significant decision that his character makes in the finale and its impact on the team's dynamic.

As one of the central figures of the Guardians' ensemble, Star Lord's journey has been an essential aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's success. His story's conclusion was a momentous occasion for fans who have followed his arc since the team's debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Chris Pratt's Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 moves to Earth

Star-Lord makes a surprising move to Earth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Peter Quill, known as Star Lord and played by Chris Pratt, has grown significantly since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. From his love for music and dancing to becoming a key player in the Avengers' battle against Thanos, Quill has come a long way. However, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans can expect an emotional goodbye to the original team.

Quill's search for his true identity has been a crucial part of his journey throughout the MCU. Pratt explained that Quill initially found comfort in pretending to be the character he created based on pop culture icons from his childhood. He said:

"So, yeah, in the beginning, he was running away from the death of his mother, but he got to pretend to be this character based on these pop culture icons of his childhood of the late-'80s. And so, he was dancing around, but all of that was, really he had found himself there. But it was kinda B.S., you know?"

Later, he thought he could find his identity in his relationship with Gamora and his father's legacy.

However, Pratt revealed that Peter Quill ultimately realized that none of the people he had become were the real him. He explained:

"And then he found himself with the Guardians of the Galaxy. And then he thought he could find himself with who his father was. So, he's a guy who's constantly been searching for who he is. And then he found it again in his relationship with Gamora."

ayban ❁ @mr_encisa they parted ways but, we might see Peter Quill "Star Lord" in Avengers: Kang Dynasty since bumalik na sya sa earth they parted ways but, we might see Peter Quill "Star Lord" in Avengers: Kang Dynasty since bumalik na sya sa earth https://t.co/5tz9lIeltK

During the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 global press conference, Pratt discussed Quill's emotional journey and why he chose to return to Earth at the movie's end. In an outfit reminiscent of the one he was abducted in, Quill reunites with his grandparents in a heartwarming reunion.

Pratt also revealed a metaphor from the film in which Quill decides to "learn to swim" instead of jumping from "lily pad to lily pad." This metaphor symbolizes everyone's search for their identity and the relationships they form. Rather than relying on superficial identities and relationships, Quill embraces his true self and grows.

Pratt said:

"There's a wonderful monologue that Dave Bautista gives that, you know, comes from Mantis, that Quill is a guy who needs to learn how to swim. He's been hopping from lily pad to lily pad, woman to woman, and relationship to relationship. I think that's a pretty human condition.

He continued:

I think, oftentimes, we find ourselves in our relationships or in the affiliations we have with a team or a family or whatever. And he has been lost."

What does the future hold for Star Lord after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Star Lord's fate remains uncertain after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Chris Pratt's portrayal of Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 provides new insights into the character's development and future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite his desire to retire from super heroics and "learn to swim," the movie's ending hints that Star Lord's story is far from over. The second post-credit scene displays the words "The Legendary Star Lord Will Return," suggesting that the character will play a significant role in the future of the MCU.

Pratt's commentary on Star Lord's character development also suggests that the character will continue to influence the MCU somehow. He may mentor the new Guardians of the Galaxy led by Rocket or assist Earth's heroes in their battles. Regardless of his role, fans can be assured that Star Lord will return in some form, keeping the character's spirit alive.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of an era for the original team, it offers hints of exciting things for Star Lord and the MCU. With Chris Pratt's insights into the character's decision-making process, fans can look forward to seeing the beloved Star Lord in action again.

Poll : 0 votes