How Chris Pratt almost missed out on being Star-Lord in the MCU

Chris Pratt's Hollywood journey has been quite a remarkable one. He started out as a TV actor in shows like Parks & Recreation and The O.C. before landing his breakthrough role as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. However, things could have turned out very differently for the actor had he not been impressive during his first audition for the role.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt shared the details of his initial audition for the role of Star-Lord, revealing that he almost lost the part due to poor performance.

It was only through the guidance and support of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn that Pratt managed to land the role that would change his career forever.

The making of Star-Lord: How Chris Pratt nailed the role and changed his career forever

Chris Pratt's breakout role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy was a game-changer for his career (Image via Marvel Studios)

It was not an easy journey for James Gunn to secure the cast he wanted for Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt was just one of the 200 actors considered for the role of Star-Lord, with Zachary Levi and Glenn Howerton among the other contenders.

Gunn was initially not interested in Pratt, but casting director Sarah Halley Finn persuaded him to take a closer look.

Pratt's audition was disastrous, with Gunn stopping him in the middle, telling him he was "blowing it." Gunn then motivated Pratt by urging him to be himself and brought in Dave Bautista for a chemistry test. The pair's rapport worked, and Chris Pratt landed the coveted role. Gunn then walked towards Pratt, motivating him by saying:

"This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you’re doing and just be real. Just be you.”

Pratt's performance as Star-Lord was a defining moment in his career, catapulting him to fame. He reprised the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the final two Phase 3 Avengers movies, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

His success in the MCU led to starring roles in other franchises, including Jurassic World and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The emotional end of the Guardians

Get ready for an emotional ride as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings an end to the beloved franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 draws near, fans eagerly anticipate the fate of Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians. With the movie being marketed as the franchise's emotional finale, many predict that one of the Guardians will make the ultimate sacrifice.

While some believe that Rocket Raccoon or Drax will perish, there are those who theorize that Star-Lord himself will make the heroic play. If this does pass, however, it would still be an understatement to say that Chris Pratt's Marvel journey was remarkable.

Despite his initial missteps during his first audition, Chris Pratt's impressive portrayal of the Guardians' emotional leader helped him become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Whether he survives or not in the upcoming film, it is without a doubt that his performance as Star-Lord has been a memorable and worthy journey.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

