James Gunn reveals how Marvel's Gamora was almost killed off before Avengers: Infinity War

Gamora's character has been integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, winning hearts with her outstanding combat skills and sharp wit.

But it turns out that her fate in Avengers: Infinity War could have been drastically different, and in a recent interview, director James Gunn disclosed that Gamora was initially intended to be killed off before the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third Avengers film.

Played by Zoe Saldana, Gamora became one of the only characters to truly die in Infinity War when Thanos threw her to her death in exchange for the soul stone. Although the character made a comeback in Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was a version of her from the past, with no memories of her time with the Guardians team.

Gunn's original plan to kill off Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn initially planned to kill off Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which would have significantly altered the trajectory of the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

In an interview with ComicBook.com, James Gunn revealed that he had initially planned for Gamora to die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn knew that Saldana's time as Gamora was limited and that she only wanted to play the character for a certain number of years.

Initially, Gunn was planning for Gamora to sacrifice herself in the second Guardians film, which would have led to Peter Quill's character development.

"So things always change and you never know. But Gamora almost died in 'Vol. 2.' I knew from the beginning Zoe only wanted to play the character for so many years, and she's been very honest saying that she's done. And so I was going to have her die."

Gunn admitted to being hesitant about killing Yondu because the actor who portrayed him, Michael Rooker, was a close friend. Marvel executives also talked him out of killing off Gamora before her story arc in Infinity War.

"I was kind of talked out of it by Kevin Feige and Lou D'Esposito, and then it just didn't work that well. It didn't feel right, it felt much more right to go where we go in that movie, and that seemed what was correct for the story."

If Gamora had died earlier, it would have altered the trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the story of how Thanos acquired the Soul Stone differing and Quill lacking the same motivation to confront the Mad Titan.

Yondu's death and Gamora's survival: The impact on the MCU

Yondu's death and Gamora's survival: How it shaped the future of the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

The decision to keep Gamora alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pivotal, as her early death would have had significant implications for the story's progression.

If Gamora had died earlier, the narrative around how Thanos acquired the Soul Stone would have been different, and Peter Quill would not have had the same motivation to confront Thanos in Infinity War.

Additionally, Yondu's role in the Guardians team would have been altered, and his relationship with Quill would not have been explored similarly.

Instead, director James Gunn chose to have Yondu die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which became a pivotal plot device for the franchise. Yondu's death catalyzed Peter Quill's character development and significantly influenced the story's progression.

Despite Gamora's death in Infinity War, she returned in Avengers: Endgame and will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Again, this version of Gamora is from the past and has no memories of her time with the Guardians team.

The initial clip presented was from the movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which Peter Quill and an alternate version of Gamora can be seen on a planet wearing astronaut suits. During the clip, Peter tells Gamora:

“I know you don’t remember any of it. You were everything to me, I miss you so much.”

Gunn's decision to change his original plan to kill off Gamora was a pivotal moment in the MCU. Yondu's death was a necessary plot device, and it is hard to imagine the story unfolding in the same way without it.

Ultimately, fans can look forward to seeing more of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if it is a version of her from the past.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on Friday, May 5, 2023.

