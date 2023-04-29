James Gunn addresses controversy surrounding Ezra Miller's future in the DC Universe

The DC Universe has been hit with a wave of controversy following accusations and legal issues surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller. Miller has faced numerous allegations, ranging from assault to trespassing, with the actor even pleading guilty to a felony burglary charge in January. As a result, Miller's future in the DC Universe has become increasingly uncertain.

In light of this, James Gunn, DC Studios co-CEO, recently spoke about where he stands on Miller's possible future with the franchise. With The Flash set to hit theaters soon, fans and critics alike are eager to see what will happen to Miller's character and the DC Universe.

James Gunn takes a cautious approach to Ezra Miller's future in the DC Universe

DC Studios head James Gunn comments on Ezra Miller's future with the franchise, taking a 'wait and see' approach (Image via Getty)

James Gunn, DC Studios co-CEO, is taking a cautious approach when it comes to the future of The Flash star Ezra Miller in the DC Universe. During a recent interview with AP Entertainment at the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn noted that he and his team would "wait and see" what happens following the release of The Flash.

"We're just gonna have to wait and see, you know? I mean, we'll see how things go, so, you know."

Home of DCU @homeofdcu James Gunn on if Ezra Miller will continue playing Flash in the DCU:

James Gunn on if Ezra Miller will continue playing Flash in the DCU: https://t.co/EpmI7sAhm8

This approach echoes his comments in January when he revealed his new slate for the DC Universe and noted that Miller is "fully committed to the recovery right now." James Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, have also stated that they will make a decision that is in Miller's best interest:

"Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talk to them. We're in constant contact, when the time is right, we'll have the conversation with them and decide what's best for them personally."

The uncertain future of Ezra Miller's Flash in the DC Universe

Controversy and legal issues surround Ezra Miller's portrayal of The Flash, leaving his future with the DC Universe uncertain (Image via Warner Bros)

As the release date of The Flash approaches, the future of Ezra Miller's Flash in the DC Universe is still up in the air. With the film being touted as a reset for the franchise and with Warner Bros. cutting references to the SnyderVerse, Miller's place in the DCU remains to be determined.

Reports indicate that Warner Bros. is open to bringing Miller back for future movies, but the studio will have to ensure that there are no further issues. However, given the controversy that still surrounds Miller, the adverse fan reaction, and the potential for recasting, DC Studios head James Gunn and his team will have to make significant decisions about Miller's place in the franchise.

The Flash is set to release on June 16, 2023, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for Miller and the DC Universe. Only time will tell what happens to the Scarlet Speedster's place in the DCU.

Poll : 0 votes