The Flash scraps major cameos, including Grant Gustin's Flash

The Flash is one of the most anticipated films in the DC universe, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Starring Ezra Miller as the iconic Scarlet Speedster, the movie promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise.

While fans are excited to see Miller take on the role of Barry Allen, they have also been speculating about which other DC characters will appear in the film. Andy Muschietti, the director of the upcoming film, recently revealed some details about the movie's surprise cameos and appearances.

The announcement has only added to the hype surrounding the film. With a star-studded cast and an exciting plotline, The Flash promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the DC universe.

Scrapped cameos in The Flash, director reveals list of characters that almost made the cut

The movie director, Andy Muschietti, revealed a list of characters that were considered for cameos in the film but didn't make it to the final cut (Image via Getty)

Director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that The Flash will feature surprise cameos for die-hard DC fans. However, during a Q&A session at Cinema Con, he also revealed a list of characters who were considered for cameos but didn't make the final cut.

This list includes Jor-El, played by the late Marlon Brando, who appeared in the 1978 Superman movie, Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman, Burgess Meredith's Penguin, and Cesar Romero's Joker from the 1960s Batman TV series.

One of the biggest questions from fans was whether Grant Gustin's Flash from the Arrowverse would appear in the movie. Muschietti confirmed that Gustin was supposed to make a cameo, but there wasn't enough room to include his version of the speedster.

He explained that the list of cameos was already huge, and they had to pick which characters to include in the movie.

“Of course, as I said before the list of cameos…was huge. So obviously we played with the idea of including DC characters from TV, but we just had to pick.”

The Flash: Action-packed film with surprising cameos

The Flash promises to be an action-packed thrill ride for DC fans. Although some characters, such as Jor-El and Grant Gustin's Flash, were cut from the final version, the movie still promises some exciting cameos that will surprise viewers.

Get ready for an action-packed ride with surprising cameos in The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

The upcoming film features not only Ezra Miller's titular character, but also Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl. Moreover, the two Barry Allens will team up to fight the returning General Zod.

Additionally, there are rumors that George Clooney might appear as Batman, and there could be cameos from other Arrowverse speedster characters like Teddy Sears' Zoom and even Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman.

Fans can expect to see their favorite characters on the big screen when the movie premieres on June 16, 2023. With so many unexpected cameos and appearances, The Flash promises to be a must-watch for all DC enthusiasts.

