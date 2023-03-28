From Michelle Pfeiffer to Anne Hathaway: A look at the actresses who have played Catwoman

Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, has captivated audiences for over 80 years as one of DC Comics' most iconic and complex characters. Her intriguing backstory as a master thief and skilled fighter and her signature costume featuring a sleek black bodysuit and cat-inspired accessories has cemented her place in popular culture as a symbol of feminine power and independence.

As Catwoman's popularity has grown, so has the number of talented actresses who have portrayed her onscreen. From the playful seduction of Julie Newmar in the 1960s Batman series to the dark complexity of Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns, each portrayal has added a unique layer to the character's persona and legacy.

1) Julie Newmar

Julie Newmar's portrayal of Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series was a groundbreaking interpretation of the character. With her tall and statuesque figure, Newmar brought a unique physicality to the role, while her voice and enchanting movements made her the embodiment of the character's feline nature.

Further, her portrayal of the iconic villainess was praised for its sensual and playful qualities, and she has remained a fan favorite and an inspiration for future actresses who have taken on the role. Newmar's contribution to the character's legacy cannot be overstated, as she set the standard for what would become an enduring and beloved figure in popular culture.

2) Lee Meriwether

Lee Meriwether is an accomplished actress who played the role of Catwoman in the 1966 Batman film based on the popular television series of the same name. Meriwether's portrayal of the iconic villainess is widely regarded as one of the most memorable depictions due in part to her physical strength, agility, and sharp wit. She brought a unique and captivating energy to the character, making her a fan favorite.

In addition to her work as Selina Kyle, Meriwether has also had a successful career in film and television, with notable roles in shows such as The Time Tunnel and Mission: Impossible, and movies like The Ultimate Gift and The Jericho Mile. Her legacy as an actress and as Catwoman continues to inspire and entertain audiences to this day.

3) Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt's portrayal of Catwoman in the Batman television series is widely regarded as one of the most iconic performances by the actor. Kitt brought a unique sensuality and charm to the role, often using her purring voice to mesmerize her opponents.

In addition to her seductive qualities, Kitt's Selina Kyle was known for her wit and cunning, making her a formidable foe for Batman and Robin. Kitt's interpretation of the character has continued to inspire and influence future adaptations of Catwoman, cementing her place in the pantheon of excellent Catwoman portrayals.

4) Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal of Catwoman in the 1992 film Batman Returns is widely regarded as one of the most memorable performances of the character. Pfeiffer's interpretation of Selina Kyle was nuanced and complex, exploring the psychological trauma and abuse that led to her transformation into an anti-hero.

Her costume, featuring a black leather bodysuit with stitched detailing and a homemade mask, became an instant icon of the character, conveying the sensual and dangerous aspects of Selina Kyle's persona.

Pfeiffer's ability to balance vulnerability with strength and defiance made her portrayal stand out, cementing her as one of the most beloved actresses to play the role. Her performance has since inspired future iterations of the character and other female characters in the superhero genre.

5) Halle Berry

Halle Berry's portrayal of Selina Kyle in the 2004 standalone film may have been met with critical disapproval, but her performance in the movie managed to stand out. Berry brought her signature sensuality and athleticism to the role, embodying the fierce and confident nature of Selina Kyle. Despite the film's shortcomings, Berry's appeal and physicality were undeniable, making her performance memorable in the character's history.

It's also worth noting that Berry's casting as Catwoman marked a significant moment in Hollywood, as she was the first black actress to play a role in a solo live-action Catwoman film. Her legacy inspires and empowers actresses of color to break through barriers and take on complex and iconic characters.

6) Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's performance as Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises was a refreshing take on the iconic character, and her portrayal showcased a rare balance of vulnerability and strength. Hathaway was lauded for her ability to convey the character's complex personality, ranging from charming and witty to cunning and ruthless.

Her costume design, which featured a sleek, tactical look, was also a departure from previous interpretations of Catwoman and emphasized her athleticism and combat skills.

Moreover, Hathaway's performance in the film received critical acclaim, cementing her as unique in the Batman film franchise and making her a favorite among audiences. Hathaway's portrayal of Selina Kyle added depth and complexity to the character, and her performance remains a memorable and iconic part of the film.

7) Camren Bicondova

Camren Bicondova's portrayal of Selina Kyle in the television series Gotham showcased the character's origins before she fully embraced her Catwoman persona. Bicondova's performance was noted for its gritty and streetwise portrayal, highlighting Selina's rough upbringing and her survival instincts on the streets of Gotham City.

Bicondova brought youthful energy to the character while displaying Selina's cunning and resourcefulness. Her performance was praised for its authenticity and complexity, making her a standout among the show's ensemble cast.

8) Lili Simmons

Lili Simmons is an American actress who portrayed a different version of Catwoman in the series Gotham. Her version of the character is unlike any other iteration of Catwoman, with her portrayal highlighting feline-like movements and unparalleled agility.

Simmons' performance was praised by critics and viewers alike for her ability to capture the essence of an actual cat and her remarkable athleticism, which brought the character to life in a rather thrilling fashion.

Despite her limited screen time as Selina Kyle in the series, Simmons made a lasting impact on the character's legacy, further cementing Catwoman's status as one of the most beloved villains in comic book history.

9) Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of Selina Kyle in The Batman has been a standout performance, with Kravitz bringing a fresh and dynamic take on the character. Her portrayal has been praised for its fierce and vulnerable qualities, with Kravitz imbuing the character with depth and complexity.

The film itself has also been a critical and commercial success, with many lauding Matt Reeves' direction and the film's darker, more grounded take on the Batman mythos. Additionally, Kravitz's casting as the first black actress to play Selina Kyle in a live-action Batman film is significant, adding to the character's legacy of breaking boundaries and defying expectations.

Catwoman has become one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the DC Comics universe. With each new actress taking on the role, Catwoman continues to evolve and fascinate audiences. Each actress who has taken on the role has brought their unique interpretation to the character, and fans continue to debate who has played the role the best.

As the character continues to endure and inspire new generations of fans, there will undoubtedly be more actresses who will take on the mantle of this beloved antiheroine in the future.

