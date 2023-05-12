Hugh Jackman shows off new Wolverine look ahead of Deadpool 3 production

Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, having portrayed the iconic character of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise for over 17 years. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the role. They can now rejoice as Jackman is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated movie Deadpool 3.

With the film's production scheduled to start in London later this month, Jackman has been putting in a lot of effort to get back into shape and revive his iconic superhero physique.

In addition to his rigorous workout routine, Jackman has grown a new beard, which has been the subject of much speculation among fans. The beard resembles his appearance in Logan, his last appearance as Wolverine, leading to many questions about how his character will fit into the movie's timeline.

With such excitement and curiosity surrounding Jackman's return to the role, the upcoming film will surely be a massive success and a fitting tribute to the actor's legacy as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman's preparations for Deadpool 3: The workout and Wolverine beard

Hugh Jackman gets jacked and sports a new Wolverine beard ahead of filming for Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

As production for Deadpool 3 is about to commence in London, Hugh Jackman has been hard at work for months, dedicating himself to the character of Wolverine.

Jackman's commitment is evident in his dedicated workout routine, showcasing his massive muscles and promising to bring his A-game to the movie. Despite rumors and speculation, the actor has stated that his impressive physique has been achieved through hard work and dedication, not steroids.

Recently, Jackman took to Twitter to show off his new beard, which he has been growing for months in preparation for his role in Deadpool 3. The beard looks similar to the one he wore in Logan, which marked his final appearance as Wolverine, and signaled the end of an era.

However, Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is set to take place before the events of Logan. The new beard could be a nod to the timeline of the events in the upcoming film, suggesting it takes place just shortly before his character dies in Logan.

However, Hugh Jackman has confirmed that his return in Deadpool 3 will not affect the ending of Logan, and any Multiversal antics the mutant pair gets up to will still lead him to his death.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine returns: What to expect in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman showcases his new Wolverine beard ahead of filming for Deadpool 3, potentially teasing the character's place in the Fox movie timeline (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The highly anticipated threequel of Deadpool is set to start production later this month, and fans are excited to see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While Jackman's role in the film is still largely under wraps, there are hints about what fans can expect from the beloved character's appearance.

One clue comes from Jackman's recent social media posts showcasing his new Wolverine beard, which, as mentioned earlier, resembles the one from his last appearance in Logan. This could tease how the threequel fits into his Fox movie timeline, taking place shortly before his final solo movie.

Additionally, Patrick Stewart has hinted at a potential return as Professor X, suggesting that Wolverine could be caring for the mutant leader before being pulled into an adventure with Deadpool.

Block A 🟣🟢 @VillainousComix Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen will reportedly reprise their roles as Professor X and Magneto, respectively, for DEADPOOL 3!



"We're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans..."

- Patrick Stewart Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen will reportedly reprise their roles as Professor X and Magneto, respectively, for DEADPOOL 3!"We're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans..."- Patrick Stewart https://t.co/QfjzzCI4FI

Regardless of the specifics of his role, Hugh Jackman's dedication to bringing back Wolverine in a way that fans will appreciate is clear. He has spent months working on his physique, and his commitment to the character is evident in his appearance.

While this is expected to be his final appearance as Wolverine, many fans still hope he will stick around for future projects. As production begins this month, anticipation for the film is at an all-time high, and fans can't wait to see what the film has in store for the beloved character.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, and promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise.

