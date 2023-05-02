Deadpool 3 brings back beloved character from the dead

Deadpool 3 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) today. Fans of the foul-mouthed superhero were thrilled to learn that the upcoming movie would bring back a fan-favorite hero who died in Deadpool 2.

This exciting news has fans eagerly awaiting the new film, which promises to be the first true infusion of mutant storytelling in live-action in the MCU. The inclusion of the character, who died in the last movie, has sparked speculation about how the character will return and what impact their return will have on the plot of the new film.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the cast will feature several actors who appeared in the first two Deadpool movies produced by 20th Century Fox, including some established MCU heroes.

With all the new cast members and the return of beloved characters, fans can expect an action-packed and unpredictable movie that will deliver all the humor and violence they love from Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 brings back beloved X-Force member: Peter joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Peter, played by Rob Delaney, makes a comeback in Deadpool 3, adding to the star-studded cast of the upcoming Marvel movie (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 is set to be an exciting installment in the franchise, with some significant casting announcements that have gotten fans excited. According to Deadline, Rob Delaney will be reprising his role as Peter, one of the fan-favorite characters from Deadpool 2.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Rob Delaney will return as Peter in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.



(Source: Deadline) Rob Delaney will return as Peter in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/lwRsq4YruN

Peter was part of the X-Force team assembled in the previous movie. However, every group member, except Domino, met a gruesome end during their mission.

Peter died in a woodchipper after trying to save Zeitgeist, but Wade later used Cable's time machine to undo his death. However, Wade Wilson's time-traveling intervention brought Peter back to life.

Along with Peter, Morena Baccarin's Vanessa will return in the new movie. Vanessa was revived in Deadpool 2's post-credits scenes with the help of Cable's time-travel device. Vanessa's return has been confirmed for Deadpool 3, signaling that time travel will play a significant role in the movie's storyline.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will return as Vanessa and Colossus in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.



(Source: Deadline) Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will return as Vanessa and Colossus in ‘DEADPOOL 3’.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/wi9NtpXMIW

Deadpool 3: Possible X-Force reunion and more returns teased by Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds teases fans with the possibility of an X-Force reunion and more character returns in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The upcoming movie is causing excitement among fans, thanks to the possible return of characters who previously died in the franchise. The return of Vanessa, Peter, and Ryan Reynolds' tease of a potential X-Force reunion has fans eagerly speculating about who else could make a comeback.

The return of Vanessa and Peter hints that Deadpool 3 will be heavily utilizing time travel, which could open the door for other characters to make a comeback.

Rumors suggest that there could be a possible X-Force reunion, which would bring back Terry Crews' Bedlam and Zazie Beetz's Domino, among others. This could create an exciting opportunity for the franchise to delve deeper into the multiverse and explore characters from other timelines.

Ryan Reynolds and Lewis Tan, who played Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, teased the return of more characters from previous movies. Reynolds hinted at the possibility of an X-Force reunion, while Tan cryptically suggested that he may also return for Deadpool 3.

Fans of the franchise will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting the movie's release on November 8, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes