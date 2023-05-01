Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot: Rumored Human Torch actor revealed

The Fantastic Four is one of the most beloved superhero teams in the history of Marvel Comics, and fans have been eagerly anticipating their arrival in the MCU. The upcoming reboot has generated a lot of excitement and speculation, especially regarding the casting of the iconic characters.

The Human Torch, in particular, is a fan-favorite character, and according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Paul Mescal has been offered the role, causing quite a stir among fans and industry insiders alike. As one of the youngest members of the Fantastic Four, Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, requires an actor who can capture his youthful energy and charisma.

Mescal, known for his impressive acting chops and upcoming starring role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, is a promising choice. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the rumors of Mescal's potential casting have only added to the excitement and anticipation for Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Paul Mescal: Could the Irish actor bring the heat as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four reboot?

Is Paul Mescal the perfect fit for the role of Human Torch in the upcoming reboot? Rumors suggest he may be the one to bring the heat (Image via Netflix)

Marvel's First Family is getting a reboot, and rumors have been flying about who will play the iconic members of the Fantastic Four. According to a Patreon report by industry insider Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, Paul Mescal has received an offer from Marvel Studios to play Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, in the 2025 movie.

But who is Paul Mescal? The Irish actor is best known for his work in Aftersun and Normal People, which earned him both an Oscar and an Emmy nomination. Mescal is set to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, bringing added star quality to the Fantastic Four reboot.

Johnny Storm, the youngest member of the team, needs to be played by a young actor, and Mescal looked young enough to fit the bill. Assuming the movie follows the comics, Johnny Storm and Peter Parker are meant to be the same age, sitting in the middle ground between Iron Man and Captain America's generation of heroes, and Ms. Marvel and America Chavez's age group.

With Mescal's rising star power, youthful looks, and acting talent, he can bring a fresh perspective to the role and capture the spirit of the Human Torch in the MCU. As Marvel has yet to confirm any casting news, all the aforementioned information is subject to speculation, but Mescal seems like a strong contender for the role.

When will Marvel announce the casting for the reboot?

Fans are eagerly awaiting news about the cast of the Fantastic Four reboot, but when will Marvel make an official announcement? (Image via Marvel Comics)

Although rumors about the casting for the upcoming MCU reboot have been flying around, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Mila Kunis has revealed that she knows who has been cast, but neither Disney nor Marvel have made official announcements.

"I am not in Fantastic Four, But i know who is..! "

Mila Kunis Responded to the rumors about her being cast as 'Sue Storm' in Marvel Studios #FantasticFour "I am not in Fantastic Four, But i know who is..! " Mila Kunis Responded to the rumors about her being cast as 'Sue Storm' in Marvel Studios #FantasticFour"I am not in Fantastic Four, But i know who is..! "https://t.co/8D8PB4rDz7

Marvel may be waiting to gauge fan reactions after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before making an official announcement. Another possibility is saving the announcement for a major convention such as the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Casting the Fantastic Four is a crucial decision for the future of the MCU, as these are iconic characters. While there is no official word on the rumored casting of Paul Mescal as Human Torch, anticipation is now running high about casting news regarding Paul as well as the other members of the FF family.

