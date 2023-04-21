Fantastic Four reboot: A look at the rumored big-name actresses for the lead role of Sue Storm

The Fantastic Four is undoubtedly one of the most iconic superhero teams in Marvel Comics' rich history. As such, with an upcoming reboot in the works, there has been plenty of anticipation about who will be cast as the team's stars. While many fans have been focused on the casting of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, there has also been plenty of buzz about the actors who will play the other team members.

Among them is Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, whom Marvel is reportedly looking to cast with a Dakota-Johnson-type actress. Recently, hit-or-miss scooper Grace Randolph shared on Twitter that four prominent actresses may be running for the role. Although Disney and Marvel have confirmed none of these names, fans are excited about the possibilities.

Marvel's thorough casting process for the Fantastic Four reboot may see a famed actress as Sue Storm

With the possibility of big-name actresses being considered for Sue Storm, the Fantastic Four reboot is sure to make a lasting impact in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

As fans eagerly await news about the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four reboot, rumors and speculations about casting choices continue circulating. Recent reports indicate that Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige, is overseeing the casting process and that they are being "thorough" with their selections. This has made fans wonder whether we will see big Hollywood names in pivotal roles or fresh faces who meet Marvel's high standards.

One of the most exciting rumors about the casting for the Fantastic Four reboot is the possibility of four big-name actresses who may be in talks to play Sue Storm. According to rumors from Grace Randolph, Vanessa Kirby, Mila Kunis, Allison Williams, and Jodie Comer are all possible contenders for the role.

1) Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby is one of the actresses rumored to be in consideration for the role of Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Although it has not been confirmed whether or not she will play the role, Kirby is reportedly "in the running only, not decided."

Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph



In the running only, not decided



#Marvel #MCU #FantasticFour UPDATE - it seems the rumor I heard re an actress for #SueStorm is indeed legit!In the running only, not decided UPDATE - it seems the rumor I heard re an actress for #SueStorm is indeed legit!In the running only, not decided #Marvel #MCU #FantasticFour https://t.co/neO1cwFppS

Fans are optimistic about the possibility of her being cast as Sue Storm because of her impressive credentials as an award-winning, Emmy-nominated actress and her striking resemblance to the comic book character.

Known for her notable performances in The Crown and Hobbs & Shaw, Kirby would bring a level of talent and experience that would be valuable to the reboot and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Kirby's potential casting has generated excitement among fans.

2) Jodie Comer

With an Emmy win and action-film experience, Jodie Comer could bring star-quality to the Fantastic Four as Sue Storm, adding a new level of depth to the character (Image via Gettty)

Jodie Comer has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, and her rumored involvement in the upcoming reboot has only added to the hype. With her impressive credentials, Comer has proven that she has the acting chops and range to bring any character to life on the big screen.

Comer's work on Killing Eve and Free Guy has showcased her talent for action, making her a perfect fit for the MCU. Her Emmy win is further proof of her star quality and her ability to command attention on-screen. With so much buzz surrounding her potential involvement in Fantastic Four, fans can't wait to see what Comer will bring to the superhero genre.

3) Mila Kunis

Known for her versatility in both comedic and serious roles, Mila Kunis is another rumored candidate for Sue Storm and would bring the range needed to portray the character (Image via Getty)

Another name on Randolph's list is Mila Kunis. She is a well-known actress with an extensive acting range, from comedic to serious roles. She has gained fame through her work on popular TV shows like That '70s Show and Family Guy, as well as in films like Black Swan and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Having previously been linked to the role of Sue Storm, fans would be excited to see Kunis take on the character, as she would bring her exceptional acting skills and range to the role. Moreover, her previous performances in various genres have demonstrated her versatility and ability to tackle complex characters easily.

4) Allison Williams

Having starred in horror and comedy genres, Allison Williams could bring both aspects to the Fantastic Four as Sue Storm, highlighting the character's essential traits of humor and strength (Image via Getty)

According to rumors from Grace Randolph, Allison Williams has been mentioned as a potential candidate to play Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Williams is known for her roles in the horror genre, including her work in M3GAN and Get Out. However, she also has experience in comedic roles, having starred in the popular series Girls.

As one of the rumored candidates for the role of Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Williams would be a great choice to bring depth and range to the character. Sue Storm is known for being the most level-headed team member but can also embrace the chaos of her life. With Williams' ability to excel in serious and comedic roles, she could bring a unique and compelling interpretation of Sue Storm to the big screen.

Final thoughts

As rumors continue to circulate, fans eagerly anticipate the official casting announcement for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Marvel Comics)

As rumors and speculation continue to swirl around the casting of the Fantastic Four reboot, fans can be assured that Marvel is taking its time to find the right actors. Whether it's Adam Driver as Reed Richards or any of the four actresses on Randolph's list as Sue Storm, fans are excited about the possibilities.

Marvel's dedication to creating compelling and high-quality films is well-known, and there is no doubt that the upcoming reboot will be no exception. Whether they cast big-name Hollywood stars or relatively unknown actors, Marvel will choose the best individuals for each role.

Poll : 0 votes