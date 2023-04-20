Adam Driver may play Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four, but is he a good choice?

Disney alum and Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver could be the MCU's Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie, according to a new rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman. While the news is currently just a rumor, it has already generated a lot of attention due to the source's credibility and the star power of Driver himself.

The actor, who has gained a massive following thanks to his work in films like Marriage Story, Star Wars, and Paterson, has been widely praised for his range, intensity, and emotional depth.

If the rumors are true, Driver will join the star-studded cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including A-listers such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans.

The Fantastic Four movie is one of the most anticipated projects in the MCU, and fans are eager to see how Marvel Studios will bring these beloved characters to the big screen.

Adam Driver in final talks for Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, casting announcement delayed

Adam Driver is rumored to be in the final negotiations for the role of Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie (Image via Getty)

Reports suggest that Marvel Studios began casting for Fantastic Four in February, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige involved in the process. However, the studio's meticulous approach means the casting process could take some time.

Despite rumors that actors such as Penn Badgley and Diego Luna were also in the running for the role of Reed Richards, it is believed that Adam Driver is currently in the final negotiations, making him the likely front-runner.

While the news is exciting for Marvel fans, the studio may delay the announcement until San Diego Comic-Con in July to build anticipation for the upcoming movie.

The rumor, first reported by Daniel Richtman in a Patreon post, has sparked widespread discussions among Marvel enthusiasts and cinephiles who have weighed in on the pros and cons of Driver playing the iconic role.

While neither Marvel nor Disney has confirmed the rumor, nor have any other reputable sources, its perceived plausibility and Driver's popularity have contributed to its growing momentum.

Why Adam Driver would be the perfect pick for MCU's Reed Richards

Adam's talent and range make him a great fit to play the complex character of Reed Richards (Image via Sportskeeda)

As soon as Marvel Studios announced that Fantastic Four was part of Phase 6, fans started speculating about who would play the lead characters, especially Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic.

While fan-casting favorite John Krasinski played a different version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rumors pointed towards a different name for the role. Adam Driver's name has been a part of the conversation for a while, and it seems that Marvel is considering him seriously.

Adam Driver has established himself as one of the best actors working in Hollywood today. After becoming more recognizable as the villain Kylo Ren in Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy, Driver earned two Oscar nominations for his performances in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story.

Despite mixed reviews for some of his recent movies, such as House of Gucci and White Noise, Driver's talent and range are undeniable. Playing Reed Richards in the MCU's Fantastic Four would be an excellent opportunity for him to showcase his acting skills and become part of a major franchise with a potential long-term commitment.

Playing Mister Fantastic is challenging, but Adam Driver has the qualities to bring depth and complexity to the character. Reed Richards is not just a superhero with elastic powers but also a scientist, inventor, leader, husband, and father. He's flawed, with a tragic backstory and a bright future.

With the right script, direction, and co-stars, Driver could elevate the Fantastic Four movie to new heights and help Marvel expand its cinematic universe even further.

Final thoughts

While the rumors are not yet official, the idea of Adam Driver playing Reed Richards has generated excitement among Marvel fans and moviegoers alike (Image via Getty)

Adam Driver's rumored involvement in the Fantastic Four movie has generated a lot of buzz among Marvel fans and moviegoers. While the news is not yet official, the idea of Driver playing Reed Richards is exciting and promising.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, the MCU will gain another talented actor and a potential new star for Phase 6 and beyond.

With Fantastic Four set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, fans must wait patiently for more casting news and updates on the movie's development.

