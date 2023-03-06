Exploring Reed Richards' role in Marvel's Secret Wars

Reed Richards, the brilliant and inventive leader of the Fantastic Four, has been a fan favorite since his first appearance in 1961. Over the years, he has become known for his scientific knowledge, incredible stretchy powers, and unwavering commitment to his family and friends.

Among his many accomplishments, Mr. Fantastic's role in the Marvel's Secret Wars storyline is a defining moment in his character's history.

In this article, we will explore the critical role that Mr. Fantastic played in the Secret Wars and how it impacted both the Marvel Universe and his character development.

The brilliance of Reed Richards: How Mr. Fantastic helped defeat the villains in Marvel's Secret Wars

The setup of the Secret Wars

Heroes and villains are transported to Battleworld by the Beyonder in Marvel's Secret Wars (Image via Marvel Comics)

In 1984, Marvel Comics published one of its most epic and influential storylines, the Secret Wars. The story was centered around the Beyonder, a god-like entity that had the power to transport heroes and villains from across the Marvel Universe to a planet called Battleworld.

The participants were forced to battle each other in this world, with the winner being granted their deepest desires.

The Secret Wars brought together some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, and, of course, Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic.

Reed Richards' motivations in the Secret Wars

Reed Richards is driven to protect his family and friends in the midst of the battle on Battleworld (Image via Marvel Comics)

As a brilliant scientist and Fantastic Four leader, Reed Richards always seeks knowledge and new experiences. When he and his team are transported to Battleworld by the Beyonder, he sees it as an opportunity to learn more about this mysterious being and his incredible powers.

However, Reed's motivations for joining the Secret Wars are more than just academic, as he is also driven by a deep desire to protect his family and friends, who are also in the Battleworld with him.

As one of the group's most intelligent and strategic members, Reed takes on a leadership role in the battles that follow, using his intellect and scientific knowledge to devise innovative strategies for defeating their opponents.

Throughout the Secret Wars, Reed's motivation to protect his loved ones and seek knowledge and new experiences drive him to make difficult decisions and take bold action.

Mr. Fantastic's actions

Using his intellect and stretchy powers, Mr. Fantastic plays a crucial role in the heroes' victory over the villains in Marvel's Secret Wars (Image via Marvel Comics)

Mr. Fantastic was pivotal throughout the Secret Wars, utilizing his intelligence and scientific knowledge to devise strategies for defeating villains. With his stretching abilities, he can strike opponents from a distance, allowing him to engage in battles from a safe distance.

Mr. Fantastic also collaborated with other heroes, including Captain America and Iron Man, in search of a way to escape Battleworld and return to Earth.

Yet, his most consequential action occurred towards the end of the conflict, where he used his heart's desire to create the Cosmic Cube, an immensely powerful artifact capable of altering reality.

This decision would have far-reaching consequences that reverberated throughout the Marvel Universe, marking a defining moment in Mr. Fantastic's character arc.

The impact on the Marvel Universe

The events of Secret Wars have far-reaching consequences that affect the entire Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

Mr. Fantastic's creation of the Cosmic Cube in Secret Wars has had a far-reaching impact on the Marvel Universe. Various characters have used the Cube to alter reality, with significant consequences for the Marvel Universe.

For example, the villainous Thanos uses the Cube to gain ultimate power in the Infinity Gauntlet storyline, while Captain America's use of the Cube in the Secret Empire storyline leads to a massive shakeup in the Marvel Universe.

Beyond its use as a plot device, Mr. Fantastic's role in Secret Wars has become a defining moment for the character. His use of intelligence, scientific knowledge, and willingness to make difficult decisions for the good of his family and friends showcase the qualities that have made him a beloved and enduring character in the Marvel Universe.

At the end of the series, he uses his scientific knowledge to merge parts of Battleworld with his damaged space station, creating a new world called "The New World." This world became the setting for a new series of comics known as the New Universe, which ran from 1986 to 1989.

Reed Richards and the potential impact of Secret Wars on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As the MCU expands, Reed Richards could play a significant role in a potential adaptation of Secret Wars (Image via Marvel Studios)

With Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been eagerly anticipating the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU. The Secret Wars storyline would be an excellent way to introduce Fantastic Four, with Reed Richards playing a pivotal role.

Looking to the future, it's clear that the Secret Wars storyline could potentially be a significant event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With the introduction of the multiverse in the recent Loki series and the Doctor Strange sequel, the MCU's Secret Wars could be a much larger and more complex event than the original comics.

As the leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards could play a critical role in the MCU's Secret Wars. His intelligence and scientific knowledge would be invaluable in navigating the multiverse and understanding the nature of the Beyonder's powers.

Furthermore, his leadership skills will be essential in rallying heroes from across the MCU to work together against Beyonder and his forces.

Reed Richards' leadership, intelligence, and strategic thinking make him a vital character in the Marvel Universe, particularly in the epic event of Secret Wars (Image via Marvel Studios)

Of course, it's important to note that the MCU's Secret Wars will likely differ significantly from the original comics, as characters not part of the original storyline, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers, could play significant roles in the MCU's version.

Additionally, including characters from different Marvel universes, such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, could create new opportunities for storytelling and character interactions.

The MCU's Fantastic Four could serve as a launching point for the Avengers: Secret Wars, set to release in 2026. With the movie focusing on the origin story of Fantastic Four, it could lead directly into the MCU's Secret Wars event in 2026.

This could allow for the introduction of the Fantastic Four as significant players in the MCU, with Reed Richards leading the charge against the Beyonder and his forces.

Final thoughts

Reed Richards' strategic brilliance could be key to the heroes' success in the MCU's version of Secret Wars (Image via Marvel Studios)

The potential for new and exciting storylines grows as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and evolve. The Secret Wars event presents a unique opportunity to introduce the Fantastic Four to the MCU and explore the multiverse on a larger scale.

Reed Richards, as the leader of the Fantastic Four, has the potential to be a crucial player in the MCU's Secret Wars event. His intelligence, scientific knowledge, and leadership skills make him an ideal candidate to navigate the multiverse and rally heroes across the MCU in the fight against Beyonder and his forces.

While the MCU's Secret Wars is sure to differ significantly from the original comics, fans can look forward to new storytelling opportunities and character interactions. With the upcoming Fantastic Four film set to release in 2025, it could lead directly into the Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026.

The potential for the Secret Wars event to impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is significant, and fans can only wait and see what exciting developments the future holds.

