Will Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swing onto Disney+?

Spider-Man fans worldwide are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the groundbreaking film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on the popular streaming platform Disney+. With the recent release of its highly successful sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, in theaters, questions regarding when the original film will join its fellow Spider-Man movies on the digital platform are now at an all-time high.

In a monumental agreement between Sony and Disney, Marvel movies were granted entry into the streaming realm. As the first wave of films made their way onto the streaming platform during April and May, it became apparent that several Spider-Man movies, including the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, were noticeably absent.

The Spidey saga continues - The quest for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Disney+

Since 2021, a groundbreaking agreement between Sony and Disney has allowed Sony's Marvel movies to grace the streaming platform. However, while numerous Spider-Man films have joined the streaming platform's library in the first wave of releases, one notable absence remains the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse.

This omission can be traced back to conflicting and pre-existing deals. All the missing Spider-Man movies can be found on rival services like Starz or Netflix, except for Into the Spider-Verse. The beloved animated film from 2018 is currently available for streaming on platforms such as Sling, FuboTV, FXNOW, and DIRECTV, yet it has not yet swung its way onto Disney+.

Disney Animation Promos @DisneyAPromos ‘SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE’ entered the top 5 movies on Disney+ worldwide.



Sony has assured fans that "additional titles" from its extensive library will make their debut on Disney's streaming platform in the United States later this year, and it is highly likely that Into the Spider-Verse will be among them:

"Additional titles from Sony Pictures' film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year."

The absence of Into the Spider-Verse on Disney+ could be attributed to ongoing pre-existing agreements or Sony's strategic decision to withhold the movie from streaming platforms altogether.

Perhaps they are banking on generating revenue through paid home release sales, especially with the ongoing success of its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, in theaters.

Exhibitor Relations Co. @ERCboxoffice Disney + Sony gettin' cozy.



Sony's Spider-Man flicks (1-3) drop on D+ 4/21, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, HOMECOMING & VENOM enter the Disneyverse 5/12.



While Into the Spider-Verse did briefly grace Disney's streaming platform in select regions, such as the UK, from early September 2022 to mid-January 2023, it has yet to make its triumphant return to the platform.

Based on the previous release pattern, where it arrived on Disney+ UK two months after the U.S. release of several movies in April and May, it is plausible that Spider-Verse could swing its way onto the streaming platform sometime around late June. Nevertheless, despite the month being well underway, there is no indication of its imminent arrival.

Thus, fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Into the Spider-Verse on Disney+ may need to exercise patience for a few more months. Rest assured, however, that it is highly probable that the movie will be available for streaming before the year ends.

In the meantime, fans can indulge in the excitement of Across the Spider-Verse, which is currently captivating theater audiences.

