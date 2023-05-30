Marvel Studios’ upcoming show could rectify Disney+'s runtime conundrum

The latest show to join Marvel Cinematic Universe's lineup on Disney+, Secret Invasion, might be the panacea to a persistent problem plaguing the streaming platform: irregular episode runtimes. Slated for launch on June 21, 2023, Secret Invasion features the acting prowess of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

The premiere series in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 lineup debuts as the franchise's first-ever "crossover event series." However, there might be another ground-breaking 'first' that the show carries, one that fans have been clamoring for a while.

How Secret Invasion might rectify the Disney+ runtime dilemma

According to Empire, Secret Invasion is set to break away from the trend by presenting "six hour-long episodes," potentially offering consistent episode lengths. This could be a first for the MCU series, albeit the official runtimes are yet to be verified.

If the description of "hour-long episodes" is to be taken at face value, Secret Invasion could end the variable episode lengths on Disney+, particularly by addressing those frustratingly short outliers.

On average, MCU series on Disney+ have at least one episode with a runtime of less than 46 minutes, with the overall average hovering around 50 minutes. It is further vexing to viewers that credits occupy a substantial part of this runtime.

Fans have been vocal about this inconsistency while streaming Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

Moreover, the overall length of Marvel's six-episode seasons is declining. Here's a breakdown of the progressively shrinking average runtimes:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 55 minutes average

Loki: 50 minutes average

Hawkeye: 50 minutes average

Moon Knight: 51 minutes average

Ms. Marvel: 48 minutes average

Comparatively, non-Marvel streaming series on other platforms maintain hour-long runtimes and longer seasons. For instance, HBO Max's House of the Dragon featured five episodes exceeding an hour in its 10-episode first season, with the shortest one being 53 minutes.

Netflix's nine-episode Stranger Things season 4 boasted episodes exceeding an hour. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso extended its episode length from half-hour to between 43 and 63 minutes in its third season.

Compared with DC's superhero series, Marvel's offerings seem shorter. However, DC series offer more episodes per season, even in the face of numerous cancellations by The CW.

If Secret Invasion indeed adheres to the "hour-long episodes" promise or maintains a consistent 50-minute average, fans would welcome the uniformity and feel satisfied with the one-hour series claim.

This would align Secret Invasion closer to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier of 2021 than Ms. Marvel of 2022 regarding episode lengths.

The shortest episodes from the recent six-episode MCU series are:

Loki: Episode 3 - Lamentis (44 minutes)

Hawkeye: Episode 5 - Partners, Am I Right? (42 minutes)

Moon Knight: Episode 6 - Gods and Monsters (45 minutes)

Ms. Marvel: Episode 5 -Time and Again (41 minutes)

Origin of the Disney+ issue & reasons for its redressal

The genesis of the streaming series runtimes and associated "hour-long" labels can be traced back to the network television model, where "hour-long" slots included additional minutes for commercials. However, such a model becomes obsolete for ad-free streaming platforms, accentuating the inconsistency of episode lengths.

Despite the apparent divergence in runtimes, the persistence of this outdated marketing strategy points to the urgent need for a new framework that doesn't adhere to the traditional television slot format.

If Secret Invasion maintains consistent episode lengths, it might herald a new standard for Marvel Studios with its first Phase 5 series. This would appease fans and facilitate more profound character development, which is a primary reason for leveraging the Disney+ platform instead of films.

As the release of Secret Invasion looms, fans won't have to wait much longer to see if these proposed improvements come to fruition. Mark your calendars for Secret Invasion's debut on Disney+ this June 21, 2023.

