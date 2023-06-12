Superman Legacy: Top 6 contenders for Clark Kent and Lois Lane revealed

A new roster of actors rumored for the upcoming reboot of Superman and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy is making the headlines. This highly anticipated reboot is being directed and written by James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, aiming to breathe new life into the DC Universe. He takes the helm from the previous leads of DCEU, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, with an entirely fresh cast. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025.

The wheels of the Superman: Legacy will start turning in January 2024, with Gunn holding the reins. The completed script is already in place, and a series of reports concerning the casting of the new Superman and Lois Lane are doing the rounds.

Gunn has hinted at having a pool of exceptional choices for the new Superman, shedding some light on the qualities he seeks - a blend of compassion, kindness, humanity, and a warm, approachable demeanor.

Narrowing down: David Corenswet, Emma Mackey, and 4 other casting choices for Superman: Legacy

Deadline reports that Gunn's casting journey for Superman: Legacy is now in the next phase, with only six actors remaining in the running for the iconic roles of Superman/Clark Kent and his love interest, Lois Lane.

The selection process, led by Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, involved screening a myriad of audition tapes and has now moved on to in-person screen tests scheduled over the Father's Day weekend or the immediate Monday or Tuesday (June 16 - 20). These auditions will be evaluated by Gunn, Safran, and several key Warner Bros. executives.

The casting of other pivotal characters, such as Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen, will follow the finalization of the lead roles.

1) Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult, a seasoned player in superhero auditions, is no stranger to the genre. He was seen as Hank McCoy/Beast in Fox's X-Men series and came close to bagging the role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. He has been a hot topic in casting discussions, with potential roles ranging from Lex Luthor to Clark Kent.

2) David Corenswet

David Corenswet, a relative newcomer, won fans over with his performance in the horror movie Pearl. His classic Clark Kent looks and slight resemblance to Henry Cavill have sparked talks about him becoming the new face of the Man of Steel.

3) Tom Brittney

Although less known, Tom Brittney has made a name for himself as Reverend William Davenport in ITV's detective drama Granchester. At 32, he is the oldest among the possible Man of Tomorrow, with Corenswet being the youngest at 29.

4) Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey, a French-British actress known for her role as Maeve Wiley in Netflix's Sex Education, is reportedly on the list for the part of Lois Lane. This comes just before her big screen debut alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie.

5) Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan, known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is interested in playing Lois Lane in the DC Universe. She has previously claimed that she "would jump at the chance if it arose."

6) Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor, known for her role in the first two seasons of Bridgerton, has her schedule freed up for a potential Lois Lane role after deciding not to return for the show's third season.

What's next in the casting journey for the reboot of Man of Steel?

The final stages unfold: A glimpse into the rigorous casting process for the next Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (Image via Warner Bros)

The screen testing aims to find the perfect chemistry between potential Clark Kent and Lois Lane pairs. Based on the remaining actors, it appears Gunn is focusing on individuals in their late 20s to early 30s from varying backgrounds and levels of fame.

The deciding factor will be their acting skills and whether they fit the characters' persona based on their audition tapes.

Warner Bros., DC Studios, Gunn, and Safran might be aiming for a grand reveal of the new Superman and Lois Lane at the San Diego Comic-Con in late July, given the timing of the screen tests. After the lead roles have been filled, casting for Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen will begin.

James Gunn's Superman reboot is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

