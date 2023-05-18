Warner Bros. taps David Corenswet: Superman frontrunner cast in Twisters

David Corenswet has become one of the most talked-about names in Hollywood after landing a significant role in Twisters and being considered a top contender to play Superman in James Gunn's upcoming DC reboot, Superman: Legacy. The 29-year-old actor is making waves in the industry, and his involvement in these highly anticipated projects has propelled him into the limelight.

As fans eagerly await the release of Twisters and Superman: Legacy, Corenswet's star is rising. He has quickly become a sought-after talent, thanks to his impressive performances in hit series such as HBO's We Own This City, and the Netflix drama Hollywood. With his potential casting as the iconic Man of Steel and a prominent role in Twisters, it's clear that Corenswet is poised for a breakout in Hollywood.

David Corenswet: Rising star joins forces with Lee Isaac Chung in Twisters

David Corenswet, a rising star in Hollywood, collaborates with director Lee Isaac Chung in the upcoming film Twisters (Image via Netflix)

David Corenswet has quickly become a name to watch in the industry, thanks to his remarkable performance in Ti West's horror hit, Pearl. His portrayal has catapulted him to the forefront of the contenders vying to embody DC's iconic Man of Steel in the highly anticipated Superman: Legacy.

Insiders in the know about the casting process disclosed to The Hollywood Reporter that Corenswet is now on the path to a crucial screen test, a significant milestone in securing the coveted role.

The Hollywood Handle



Two other unknown actors are said to be in the mix.



David Corenswet is one of the top contenders to play Superman in 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY'. Two other unknown actors are said to be in the mix.

Continuing his ascent, Corenswet has also landed a role in Twisters, a thrilling modern take on the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster.

Renowned director Lee Isaac Chung, celebrated for his work on the critically acclaimed film Minari, is at the helm of this project.

David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka and Sasha Lane join the ensemble cast of Lee Isaac Chung's 'TWISTERS' starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Anthony Ramos and Daryl McCormack.

Twisters boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Tunde Adebimpe, and Katy O'Brian. This collaboration with esteemed talent further solidifies Corenswet's status as a rising star in the competitive realm of Hollywood.

David Corenswet's Superman chances unfazed by Twisters' filming schedule

David Corenswet's casting in Twisters is unlikely to affect his chances of playing Superman in the upcoming DC reboot (Image via Getty)

David Corenswet's potential portrayal of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy remains unconfirmed, but his involvement in Twisters is undoubtedly a positive sign. Co-financed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and Universal, this storm-chasing thriller carries weight and could sway the decision-makers at the studio.

Corenswet's impressive body of work has garnered well-deserved attention and praise, including acclaimed appearances in HBO's We Own This City, the FX pilot The Answers, and Netflix's Hollywood. Naturally, concerns may arise about how Corenswet's commitment to Twisters might impact his chances of becoming Superman.

Scoopbeetle @Scoopbeetle David Corenswet is in Twisters but will still have time for Superman.

Twisters shoots for the next couple of months and Legacy films January 2024.

No scheduling conflicts. David Corenswet is in Twisters but will still have time for Superman. Twisters shoots for the next couple of months and Legacy films January 2024. No scheduling conflicts.

Twisters is set to commence filming this month and wrap up within a couple of months, while the Superman reboot won't begin production until January 2024, long after the completion of Twisters. Fans eagerly awaiting Corenswet's rise to superhero status can rest assured that his involvement in Twisters is not a roadblock in his pursuit of becoming the beloved Man of Steel.

Mark your calendars for the release of Twisters on July 19, 2024, for an exhilarating storm-chasing experience, and anticipate the arrival of Superman: Legacy in the near future.

