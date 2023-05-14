Superman reboot: Who will replace Henry Cavill? Meet the top contenders

For fans of the Man of Steel, the upcoming DC reboot, Superman: Legacy, is one of the most highly anticipated films of recent years. Since the announcement of the new movie, fans have been eagerly speculating about who will play the role of Clark Kent, aka Superman.

Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has shed some light on the casting process, revealing three actors who are in the running to take on the iconic role. The report will surely set tongues wagging in the world of DC fandom as fans eagerly debate the merits of each potential candidate.

As one of the most beloved characters in the DC universe, the role of Superman is one of the most coveted in Hollywood, and the selection of the right actor to play the iconic superhero is sure to be critical to the success of the new movie. So, who are the three actors running to become the new Man of Steel?

Tom Brittney and 2 other actors in the running for the role of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy

1) David Corenswet

David Corenswet, known for his role in The Politician, is among the top contenders for the role of Clark Kent in the upcoming reboot (Image via Netflix)

David Corenswet has emerged as a top contender to replace Henry Cavill as the new Man of Steel in the upcoming reboot. The 29-year-old actor has displayed his versatility in previous roles such as Pearl, The Politician, and House of Cards. Corenswet has reportedly advanced to the screen test stage of the casting process, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Despite not being a household name, Corenswet has the potential to bring a fresh take to the beloved superhero character. His youthful charm, wit, and physical prowess could make him the perfect fit for the role, which iconic actors have portrayed in the past. It remains to be seen who will ultimately land the coveted role, but Corenswet's bravado and talent make him a promising candidate.

2) Tom Brittney

Tom Brittney, best known for his role in ITV's Grantchester, is reportedly being considered for the role of Clark Kent in the new reboot (Image via Getty)

Tom Brittney may not be a household name yet, but his acting talent and charming persona have not gone unnoticed. As a versatile actor who can handle various genres, Brittney has proven himself capable of taking on a superhero role like Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy. Additionally, his British background may bring a new dimension to the character that audiences haven't seen before.

While there's no word yet on whether Brittney will be cast as the Man of Steel, his potential inclusion in the mix shows that the casting process is open to a wide range of actors. Whether it's Brittney or another rising star, it's exciting to see DC Studios considering fresh faces for one of its most iconic characters.

3) Andrew Richardson

Andrew Richardson is among the actors being considered for the coveted role of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

Andrew Richardson may not have the same level of recognition as the other actors in consideration for the role of Superman, but he brings a unique edge and intensity to the table. With appearances in The Independent and Killer Among Us, Richardson has shown his ability to capture complex characters and bring them to life on screen.

It remains to be seen if Richardson will make it to the final screen test for the role, but his inclusion in the list of contenders is a testament to his talent and potential. Fans of the DC Universe will surely be keeping a close eye on the casting process to see who ultimately lands the coveted role of the Man of Steel.

New Superman actor: Warner Bros. still silent on casting process

Warner Bros. is keeping tight-lipped on who will play the new Clark Kent in upcoming film (Image via DC Comics)

DC fans have been eagerly waiting for news on the new actor set to take on the iconic role of Superman. Recent reports have revealed potential candidates, but it should be noted that some of the actors may not be screen testing and have only been in consideration.

Despite the rumors and speculations, Warner Bros. has not commented on the casting process for Superman: Legacy. Insiders have revealed that filmmakers and DC Studios are still far from making a decision, which means it may take some time before we hear any official announcement from the studio or director, James Gunn.

Excitingly, the casting process may indicate that an announcement for the new Superman actor could be made soon. There have been rumors that James Gunn may reveal the new actor at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, but with a full cast reveal expected at the event, it's possible that an announcement could come even sooner.

DC Studios is taking its time to make the right choice for the new Man of Steel. The film is set to premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025, giving them plenty of time to get it right. For now, fans must wait patiently for any official news on the casting of the new Superman.

