Henry Cavill's The Flash cameo gets an update

Henry Cavill's time as Superman in the DC Universe has been a fan-favorite since his debut in 2013's Man of Steel. After numerous appearances as the Kryptonian hero, fans were excited to see him reprise his role for one last time in the upcoming DC film, The Flash. However, the latest update regarding his cameo appearance in the movie has disappointed many.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding his return, rumors suggest Henry Cavill's portrayal of Clark Kent will end in The Flash. This comes as a blow to fans eagerly waiting to see their beloved hero in action again, especially after his brief appearance in the mid-credit scene of Black Adam.

Henry Cavill's Superman cameo in The Flash is repurposed footage

The footage of Henry Cavill's Superman cameo in The Flash is repurposed from Justice League and includes no new footage (Image via Warner Bros)

Superman fans have been eagerly anticipating Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in the upcoming film The Flash. However, according to Geeks Worldwide's KC Walsh, the latest update on the Man of Steel's cameo is disappointing.

On April 19, Walsh teased info about cameos in the upcoming Flash film.

ZSJL references appear to be removed KC Walsh @TheComixKid #TheFlash #TheFlash https://t.co/TR5huz4q4S Here is what I heardFilm is completeEnding is changed but it’s more vague the “cameo” isn’t what you think it is eitherSpeedforce has Cameos galore including a CW connection n a dream cameo (it’ll be what everyone talks about)ZSJL references appear to be removed twitter.com/TheComixKid/st… Here is what I heard Film is complete Ending is changed but it’s more vague the “cameo” isn’t what you think it is either Speedforce has Cameos galore including a CW connection n a dream cameo (it’ll be what everyone talks about)ZSJL references appear to be removed twitter.com/TheComixKid/st…

In response to follow up questions and speculations from eager fans about the cameos, Walsh said:

"Cavill does appear in the Speedforce but it’s just repurposed Justice League footage, not the big surprise"

Walsh revealed that footage of Cavill's appearance in The Flash is repurposed from Justice League and includes nothing new that was filmed.

The news means that none of the new footage he filmed, including the scene rumored to have been filmed at the same time as his Black Adam cameo, will be used in The Flash.

Walsh confirmed this when he tweeted:

"They did but that scene is gone, now it’s just old 'JL' footage"

Reports from the end of 2022 hinted that Cavill's cameo in The Flash had been left on the cutting room floor, adding to the frustration of fans hoping to see more of his portrayal of Superman.

Despite this disappointment, The Flash will still have a Kryptonian influence with Sasha Calle's Supergirl. The first trailer for the movie even notes specifically that it isn't Clark who jumps into the action.

The end of an era: Henry Cavill's time as Superman comes to a close

Henry Cavill's time as Superman in the DC Universe comes to an end with his cameo in The Flash using repurposed footage from Justice League (Image via Warner Bros)

It's been a rocky road for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Universe, with his cameos being cut from previous movies. With news that his upcoming cameo in The Flash will be using repurposed footage, it appears that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel has officially ended.

While this is disappointing news for fans hoping for more of Cavill's portrayal of Clark Kent, including Supergirl in the film will at least provide some Kryptonian influence.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Superman in the DC Universe, but for now, it seems that Cavill's post-credits scene in Black Adam was the last new footage of this character's version. Nevertheless, fans can still look forward to The Flash's release and hope for more exciting developments in the DC Universe.

The Flash will arrive in theaters on July 16.

