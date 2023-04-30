Rumor reveals potential replacement for Henry Cavill as Superman in DC Reboot

DC Studios is breathing new life into its most iconic superhero, Superman, with a fresh start in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, set for release in 2025. Directed by James Gunn, the film promises to be a reinvention of a character that is "guided by human kindness." However, the one question that has been on everyone's mind is who will take on the role of the Man of Steel after Henry Cavill?

A new rumor has surfaced, hinting at the possibility of Harris Dickinson taking up the mantle of the Man of Steel. While there's been no official confirmation, insiders suggest that the rising star may be considered for the role. With so much anticipation surrounding this new take on the iconic superhero, fans are eager to discover if there's any truth to this latest rumor.

Harris Dickinson rumored to be considered for Superman Reboot

Harris Dickinson has been rumored to be a potential contender for the role of Superman in the upcoming DC reboot (Image via Getty)

The highly anticipated Superman reboot by DC Studios has been the talk of the town lately, with fans eagerly waiting to hear who will take over from Henry Cavill.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, there is speculation that Harris Dickinson may be in the running for the role. While Sneider emphasized that he did not have any concrete information, he did suggest that Dickinson was in a "very good position" for the part.

During an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, Sneider asked fans to "keep an eye" on someone like Harris Dickinson. However, it's important to note that Sneider's comments were not definitive, as he used the phrase "someone like Harris Dickinson." This implies that other actors with similar qualities could also be considered. During the podcast, Sneider said:

"I talked to someone, and I asked, 'Hey, who do you think the new Superman could be?' And he said, 'Keep an eye on someone like Harris Dickinson'."

Sneider later took to Twitter to clarify his statements, stating that he has "no idea" who's being eyed to play the iconic character." He added that anyone denying Dickinson's potential didn't know what they were talking about.

James Gunn, who is set to direct the 2025 release Superman: Legacy, has also been making lists of potential actors for the iconic role, with no age range restrictions. While it remains to be seen who will ultimately take on the mantle as the Man of Steel, Dickinson's name has undoubtedly been thrown into the mix as a potential contender.

Harris Dickinson: Is he the new Superman?

Could Harris Dickinson be donning the iconic cape in the DC reboot? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The search for a new Man of Steel continues, and rumors have circulated that Harris Dickinson, a 26-year-old actor, could be in the running for the role.

Dickinson has already gained genre experience from his roles in The King's Man and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. He has also demonstrated his acting range with more dramatic roles, including Where the Crawdads Sing and Beach Rats. Dickinson received a nomination for the best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role in Beach Rats.

DC Studios has promised that the new version of the Man of Tomorrow will embody "human kindness," a quality that any actor who takes on the role must remember. As DC's flagship character, the actor must also understand the significance of playing such an iconic role and be ready for the commitment.

While it is uncertain if Dickinson will be the new Superman, his possible casting has generated excitement among fans. James Gunn, who has expertise in casting superhero characters for movies, may view Dickinson as a suitable choice to bring the ambitious new version of Superman to the big screen.

While waiting for an official announcement from DC Studios or James Gunn, taking this news with a grain of salt is essential. Nevertheless, the possibility of Harris Dickinson playing Man of Steel is an intriguing prospect, with fans eagerly awaiting further news on the casting of this iconic character.

