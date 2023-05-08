The highly anticipated Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy, has been making waves in the superhero community with director James Gunn's latest confirmation of Krypto the Super-Dog's appearance in the film.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, James Gunn, known for his work on Guardians of the Galaxy, revealed that the fan-favorite character will make a grand entrance in the upcoming movie. With Gunn and Peter Safran's takeover of DC Studios, the duo has been dedicated to bringing more comic-inspired characters and stories to the big screen, and the addition of Krypto is no exception.

James Gunn has been drawing inspiration from specific comics for his projects. These include exploring Batman's relationship with Damian Wayne and the Bat-Family in The Brave and the Bold to incorporating some upbeat elements considered too lighthearted for cinematic adaptations in the past.

James Gunn will bring live-action version of Krypto to Superman: Legacy

James Gunn and Chris Pratt share a laugh as they discuss Krypto's appearance in the upcoming Superman reboot (Image via DC Comics)

Director James Gunn confirmed in a recent interview that Krypto the Super-Dog would appear in his upcoming Superman reboot, Superman: Legacy.

Gunn even jokingly offered the role to actor Chris Pratt, who responded by saying he would only accept payment in crypto-currency, equating to "zero dollars." Although the exchange was in jest, Pratt confirmed that Krypto would appear in the film.

DCU GUY⚡ @DCUWORLD WE ARE GETTING KRYPTO IN SUPERMAN LEGACY WE ARE GETTING KRYPTO IN SUPERMAN LEGACY 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/TACjqmTJ8w

Gunn's interest in including Krypto in his Superman reboot has been expressed in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he stated that he is interested in a live-action version of the character, regardless of his previous work on Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

If Krypto is adapted for the big screen in a way similar to his comic counterpart, fans can expect a superpowered dog with "approximately human-level intelligence," making him more than just an overpowered animal, but a worthy sidekick.

Beyond Superman: Legacy, Krypto could appear in other DCU films like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Krypto the Super-Dog joins Superman: Legacy, release date set for 2025

Krypto, the Super-Dog, is set to join Superman: Legacy, bringing his canine superpowers to the big screen in 2025 (Image via DC Comics)

Fans of the Man of Steel will be excited to hear that Krypto the Super-Dog will make his big-screen debut in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. Director James Gunn has confirmed that the beloved canine will be part of the cast, bringing a touch of light-heartedness to the superhero story.

Krypto is not your average dog - he has many of the same powers as Superman, albeit in a canine form. He also has human-level intelligence, making him an intelligent and capable sidekick for the Man of Steel. It will be interesting to see how Krypto's character is developed in the film and how he interacts with Superman.

Chris Pratt has been jokingly offered the role of Krypto, although it remains to be seen whether he will play the part. Nevertheless, fans can look forward to seeing Krypto's exciting powers and charming personality alongside Superman when the movie hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Including Krypto in the film is a testament to James Gunn and Peter Safran's commitment to bringing more beloved characters and stories from the comics to the big screen.

Poll : 0 votes