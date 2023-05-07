James Gunn confirms at least one Guardians of the Galaxy actor will be cast in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn, the visionary director behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is all set to take on a new superhero universe with his upcoming movie Superman: Legacy. As the writer and director of the film, Gunn brings his years of experience in the superhero genre to the table.

He has already made a name for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now he is set to make his mark on the DC Universe. Gunn has already given us a glimpse of what to expect, and it looks like we're in for a treat!

Gunn has already confirmed that some familiar faces from his previous superhero movies will appear in Superman: Legacy. This has left fans speculating about who the actors could be and how they will fit into the new DC universe.

James Gunn brings Guardians of the Galaxy stars to DC's Superman: Legacy

James Gunn confirms that at least one of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members will be appearing in his upcoming DC film, Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

After finishing his run with Marvel Studios and Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn now shifts his focus to DC's Superman: Legacy.

He confirmed on Twitter that at least one actor from the Guardians of the Galaxy team will join the cast of the upcoming DC movie. However, he has not disclosed which actor will be taking part.

Batclaw @batclaw02 @JamesGunn Will any cast member for Gotg be in Superman Legacy? @JamesGunn Will any cast member for Gotg be in Superman Legacy?

While Gunn is looking for a younger actor than Henry Cavill for the role of Clark Kent, several roles in the DC universe could be suitable for a Guardians of the Galaxy cast member.

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has even expressed his interest in playing the role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said he finds the role interesting and would love to take it on.

Currently, fans must wait and see which Guardians of the Galaxy actor will appear in Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn's farewell to Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman: Legacy release date

Director James Gunn bids farewell to Guardians of the Galaxy with the release of Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Filmmaker James Gunn bid farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with the release of the final movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film marks his final Marvel Studios movie, and while it has been emotional for him to say goodbye to the characters, he is excited to see them continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) without him.

Although actors Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have confirmed that they are done with their roles, Chris Pratt has hinted that he is willing to reprise his role as Star-Lord in future MCU projects.

Superman: Legacy, the upcoming DC movie directed by James Gunn, is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Fans are eagerly speculating about which Guardians of the Galaxy cast member will join the Superman: Legacy cast.

While Gunn has not disclosed which cast member will be appearing, he has confirmed that at least one will appear in the film. Gunn's colleagues from Guardians of the Galaxy are sure to bring their unique talent and energy to this highly anticipated DC project.

