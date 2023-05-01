When will the next Superman actor be announced? New rumors emerge

Superman has always been one of the most iconic superheroes in the DC Universe, and his upcoming movie, Superman: Legacy, has become one of the year's most eagerly awaited films among fans. With Henry Cavill's departure from the role, the search for the next actor to don the cape is now among the hottest topics in the DC Universe.

Recent rumors have fueled the fire, suggesting that the wait for the announcement may soon be over. According to reports, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are reviewing audition tapes from a long list of potential actors, and a decision could be made soon.

Some reports even suggest that the announcement could come as early as San Diego Comic-Con 2023, undoubtedly making it a thrilling moment for fans of the Man of Steel.

DC Studios may announce Superman casting at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con

Excitement builds for DC fans as they anticipate a possible casting announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con (Image via DC Comics)

The casting process for the next actor to play Superman is ongoing, with James Gunn and Peter Safran reportedly perusing through audition tapes. Justin Kroll of Deadline reported that a decision on the casting might come closer to the "Fourth of July," as Gunn is currently occupied with the press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Justin Kroll @krolljvar Since Gunn has been knee deep in the GUARDIANS press tour and probably won’t watch any till after the movie opens, I’d say a decision will come closer to ComicCon. So when it comes to “favorites” for the role, I’d tread lightly until we’re closer to tee Fourth of July Since Gunn has been knee deep in the GUARDIANS press tour and probably won’t watch any till after the movie opens, I’d say a decision will come closer to ComicCon. So when it comes to “favorites” for the role, I’d tread lightly until we’re closer to tee Fourth of July

However, if everything goes according to plan, DC Studios may announce the new actor at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to run from July 19 to July 23.

This event presents the perfect opportunity to reveal the new face of the Man of Steel and generate excitement for the upcoming movie, especially after last year's disappointment of not having Henry Cavill attend the event. It would also give James Gunn a chance to showcase his vision for the DC Universe.

Rumors and speculation surrounding the recasting of Superman

Speculation and rumors are flying as fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of the new Superman actor (Image via DC Comics)

As DC Studios continues to search for the next actor to don the iconic red cape in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, rumors and speculation continue to swirl around the casting process.

While some reports suggest that James Gunn has already picked his top choice, Deadline's Justin Kroll's recent update indicates that casting is still ongoing and that many previous reports may not be accurate.

Justin Kroll @krolljvar So while I’m not sure on exact timing, when it comes to Superman, been told audition tapes are still being submitted and every rep who has a client that submitted one has been told that Gunn and Safran plan to watch everyone. So while I’m not sure on exact timing, when it comes to Superman, been told audition tapes are still being submitted and every rep who has a client that submitted one has been told that Gunn and Safran plan to watch everyone.

Actors like Harris Dickinson, known for his work in Beach Rats, are rumored to be in the running, along with several other rising stars. With the film's release date set for July 11, 2025, there is still plenty of time for DC to find the right actor to portray the Man of Steel.

However, fans eagerly await any news on the casting front, and DC may capitalize on this excitement by announcing the new Superman at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, assuming that a decision is made in time. As the anticipation continues, fans can only wait and hope that the perfect actor will be chosen to bring the Man of Steel back to the big screen.

Poll : 0 votes