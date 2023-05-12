Superman: Legacy - James Gunn reveals production start date

DC Studios head and director of the upcoming Superman: Legacy, James Gunn, has been sharing details about the much-awaited Superman reboot, keeping fans in the loop about what they can expect. With the official start date for the movie's production announced recently, fans now have more concrete information about the film's timeline.

With a clearer picture of the movie's timeline, fans can start counting the days until its release while speculating who will play the iconic superhero.

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy filming to start in January 2024, no actor announcement yet

James Gunn confirms production start date for Superman: Legacy in January 2024, leaving fans eager for actor announcement (Image via DC Comics)

DC Studio's upcoming reboot, Superman: Legacy is set to start filming in January 2024. This was confirmed by James Gunn in a recent video from Wired. The announcement aligns with a previous report from Heroic Hollywood, giving the film enough time for post-production work before its scheduled release in July 2025.

Home of DCU @homeofdcu James Gunn confirms ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’ films in January! James Gunn confirms ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’ films in January! https://t.co/KURPdKfFSr

Despite the production start date being confirmed, fans are still eagerly anticipating news on who will play the iconic superhero. Gunn has previously mentioned some "incredible choices" for the role, and a past rumor suggests that an announcement could happen at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

While nothing is confirmed yet, it's exciting to think about who could take on the mantle of the Man of Steel.

Fandom @getFANDOM



'I'm incredibly excited, and relieved' With 'Superman: Legacy' casting underway, @JamesGunn says he has some 'incredible choices' to play Supes'I'm incredibly excited, and relieved' With 'Superman: Legacy' casting underway, @JamesGunn says he has some 'incredible choices' to play Supes'I'm incredibly excited, and relieved' https://t.co/jng1OBSD2I

James Gunn on Superman reboot amid writers' strike concerns

James Gunn confirms production start date for the Superman reboot, despite ongoing concerns about the writers' strike (Image via DC Comics)

James Gunn, director of Superman: Legacy, confirmed that the production will start shooting in January 2024, which gives the film plenty of time to meet its scheduled July 2025 release date.

Gunn also mentioned he is "recording voices" for Creature Commandos and "helping other writers" on DCU projects. This indicates that he is actively involved in other DC projects, which could potentially affect the Superman reboot's production timeline.

While Gunn seems confident that the reboot will not be delayed, the ongoing writers' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) could impact the film's production.

If the strike continues until January 2024, it could affect the start date. However, a resolution or negotiation between the WGA and the studios could happen in the coming months, allowing the production to proceed as planned.

The start date announcement is a significant milestone for the highly anticipated Superman reboot movie. With James Gunn at the helm and a confirmed production start date, there is much excitement surrounding the project.

While the ongoing writers' strike is a concern, the announcement is a positive development that gives hope for a successful reboot of one of DC's most beloved superheroes.

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Poll : 0 votes