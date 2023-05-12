James Gunn surprises fans with update on Thor and Rocket's friendship in the MCU

Director James Gunn recently updated fans on the fate of the beloved friendship between Rocket Raccoon and Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The dynamic duo won over the hearts of fans with their unique bond, but Gunn's recent comments have left their future hanging in the balance.

Gunn's update has sparked speculation and concern among fans who have grown to love the dynamic friendship between the two characters. Their relationship is important to the fans and the actors who portray them on screen. The news of their uncertain future will disappoint those who have come to appreciate the unlikely pairing and their entertaining interactions.

James Gunn reveals Rocket has not kept in touch with Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the MCU

James Gunn's comments have saddened fans who were hoping to see more of the dynamic duo's friendship in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

The decision to pair Thor with the Guardians of the Galaxy wasn't something that either director wanted to focus much screen time on. When James Gunn learned of Thor's joining in Avengers: Endgame, he was surprised, as it clashed with his already-written draft of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Although Gunn was rehired for the threequel, he didn't know what to do with Thor's character. Fortunately, Taika Waititi resolved Thor's time with the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder.

During an open Q&A on Twitter, James Gunn shared disappointing news for fans who loved the dynamic between Rocket and Thor. When asked if Rocket had kept in contact with Thor since Love and Thunder, Gunn simply responded with a "No."

Bjönk @BorkEternal @JamesGunn Does Rocket keep in contact with Thor? @JamesGunn Does Rocket keep in contact with Thor?

It's clear that either Groot had a massive growth spurt or Rocket Racoon hasn't contacted the Thunder God in quite some time. This is based on the appearance of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 compared to his appearance in the Ragnarok sequel.

Uncertain future for Rocket and Thor's friendship in the MCU

Rocket and Thor's future together in the MCU is uncertain, according to director James Gunn (Image via Marvel Studios)

The news that Rocket and Thor's friendship seems to have fizzled out will be disappointing for fans who loved their dynamic in Infinity War and Endgame. Furthermore, the future of the relationship between the two characters seems uncertain at this point, leaving fans wondering if they will ever see the duo interacting again.

Despite the disappointing news, fans can still enjoy the latest installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which plays in theaters worldwide. However, it remains to be seen how the next director of the Guardians franchise will handle the characters' dynamics with the rest of the MCU and if Rocket and Thor will have any future interactions.

