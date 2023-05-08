Guardians of the Galaxy 4: James Gunn teases a promising future for the franchise

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm since the first film hit theaters in 2014. Its blend of humor, action, and unique characters quickly became a fan favorite. With the release of Guardians 3, fans have been clamoring for any news about the possibility of a fourth installment. Luckily, in a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, writer-director James Gunn gave us a glimmer of hope for the future of the Guardians franchise.

Gunn's updates have given fans plenty to be excited about, with hints of a possible future for the franchise. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of his tenure as director, Gunn revealed that he is open to a fourth movie, albeit with a new group of characters.

This news will thrill fans who can't get enough of the Guardians and their unique brand of intergalactic adventures.

"I would love to see it happen": James Gunn on potential future Guardians of the Galaxy movies

James Gunn shares a promising update on the future of the Guardians franchise, with potential for new movies and a new director (Image via Marvel Studios)

While James Gunn doesn't think there will ever be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 with the same group of characters, Gunn believes there could be more movies with different characters.

"I don't think there will ever be a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4.' There's many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more 'Guardians'movies, but it won't be with this group."

James Gunn expressed his willingness to support a fourth movie as long as the new director brings their unique style and doesn't try to copy his approach. He added that there are many directors he would like to see take on the franchise and create something amazing.

"I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn't just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing. And there's so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen."

This update provides hope for Guardians of the Galaxy fans wondering if there will be more movies after the third installment. It also opens up possibilities for new characters and storylines that could be explored in future films.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Bright future ahead with new team and potential for a new director

The Guardians future shines bright as a new team emerges, with the potential for a new director to lead the way (Image via Marvel Studios)

The highly anticipated release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be bittersweet for fans, as it marks the end of James Gunn's big cosmic trilogy. However, there is hope for the franchise's future, as Gunn recently shared a promising update on potential installments in the massive franchise.

The end of Vol. 3 sets up a new team of Guardians, which will likely become involved in future Marvel Studios projects. Phyla-Vell, the love interest of Moondragon (also known as Drax's daughter), is one of the new team members, and this could be the perfect way to bring at least one original Guardians member back into the fold.

While the cast of Vol. 3 has been treating it like their last time playing their respective characters; Chris Pratt said he would return for future installments if they honor James Gunn's actions in the first three films. On the other hand, Zoe Saldana has stated that it is the end for her character, Gamora.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and the franchise's future looks bright. James Gunn's recent update on the potential for more Guardians movies, a new team of characters, and a new director at the helm provides hope for the future of this beloved cosmic team. Fans can eagerly anticipate what comes next for the Guardians.

