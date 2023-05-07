Pete Davidson makes MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 

Pete Davidson, the beloved comedian known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and lead role in The King of Staten Island, has officially landed a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans were thrilled to see him in a small cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, whom Davidson had previously worked with on the DC Universe film, The Suicide Squad.

Davidson has carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his impeccable comedic timing and compelling acting skills. With his impressive track record on SNL and appearances in various films, it's no surprise that he has made his way into the ever-growing Marvel Universe.

Pete Davidson's transition from SNL to the big screen: A look at his role in the MCU and DCEU

Pete Davidson has come a long way since his breakout role on Saturday Night Live. Alongside his comedic career, he has established himself as a working actor in Hollywood, appearing in popular films such as Trainwreck, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and The King of Staten Island. However, it was his role as Blackguard in The Suicide Squad that marked his first foray into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Director James Gunn, who previously worked with Davidson in The Suicide Squad, brought him on board for a small role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn shared a selfie of himself, Chris Pratt, and Davidson, on set, confirming the actor's cameo appearance as one of the High Evolutionary's guards.

Davidson was not the only DC Universe actor to appear in the film, as Chukwudi Iwuji, who played Clemson Murn in DC's Peacemaker, appeared as the High Evolutionary. Meanwhile, Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher-2) and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) joined the cast after their roles in The Suicide Squad.

Although Davidson's roles in both the MCU and DCEU have been relatively small, he can take on a more substantial part in the future. With plenty of upcoming projects in the works, he may have the chance to explore his characters further and showcase his acting range in both franchises.

Regardless, his brief appearances in both universes have undoubtedly established him as a rising talent in Hollywood.

Pete Davidson's future in comic book movies: Potential roles and opportunities

After making his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, many are wondering about Pete Davidson's potential future in comic book movies. While his screen time in both the MCU and DC Universe has been limited, he still has opportunities to take on more prominent roles.

James Gunn, who directed Davidson in The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is set to direct several upcoming DC projects. This could allow Davidson to play a more significant role in one of these films. He could also reprise his role as Blackguard, similar to Sean Gunn's Weasel in Creature Commandos.

The MCU's Multiverse Saga is also expanding, but it remains to be seen if Davidson will return for a bigger role now that Gunn has moved on to work at DC Studios. Despite this uncertainty, Davidson's appearance in Guardians 3 was praised as a fun addition to James Gunn's adventurous and comedic universe.

Pete Davidson's future in comic book movies is still up in the air, but his potential for more significant roles and opportunities is undoubtedly present. Whether he will become a regular in the MCU or DCU remains to be seen, but his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was certainly quite promising.

