New contenders reported to play Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

The Man of Steel's story is set to receive a complete rebrand with the upcoming Superman: Legacy from James Gunn, and fans eagerly anticipate its release. Among the biggest questions on everyone's minds is who will replace Amy Adams as the fearless reporter Lois Lane. Adams had previously portrayed the character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films but will not return for Gunn's version.

As co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has made it clear that he plans to bring forth a new perspective on Superman, focusing on an earlier period of his life and introducing a new cast of characters.

With Lois Lane being one of the most beloved characters in the Superman mythos, finding the perfect actress to fill this critical role is essential. A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter detailed four actresses who are currently in the running to play the intrepid Daily Planet reporter.

Meet the 4 actresses in consideration for Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

Brosnahan's audition was said to be 'outstanding'.



1) Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan, known for her Emmy-winning performance in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', is a top contender for the role of Lois Lane in DC's Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

Rachel Brosnahan is a leading contender for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. At 32 years old, she is the oldest of the actresses being considered, but sources say that her audition was "outstanding."

Brosnahan is already an established performer, having won an Emmy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which suggests she has the acting range and talent to take on the challenging part of the intrepid Daily Planet reporter.

2) Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey, known for her work in Netflix's Sex Education and Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile is in the running to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

Emma Mackey is a rising star in the entertainment industry, having gained recognition for her role in the hit Netflix series Sex Education. The 27-year-old actress has also showcased her talent in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and is gearing up for her next big screen outing alongside Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film.

With her impressive acting skills and stunning looks, Mackey could potentially be an excellent fit for the role of Lois Lane in the upcoming DC film. Although Mackey is relatively new to the acting scene, she has already proven to be a versatile actress who can easily take on challenging roles. Her ability to embody complex characters and bring them to life on screen could be an asset to the Superman franchise.

3) Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor, best known for her role in Netflix's Bridgerton, is reportedly up for the role of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

Phoebe Dynevor, the British actress who rose to fame as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's smash-hit series Bridgerton, is another name rumored to be in the running for the role of Lois Lane. At just 28 years old, Dynevor has already proved her acting chops and is widely regarded as a rising star in the industry.

If cast, Dynevor could potentially bring a new and exciting dimension to the beloved character of Lois Lane, who has been a fixture in Superman's story for over 80 years. Her past work on Bridgerton has demonstrated her range and ability to portray complex, multi-dimensional characters, making her a strong contender for the role.

4) Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving is one of the actresses in the running to play Lois Lane in DC's Superman: Legacy (Image via Getty)

Australian actress Samara Weaving is the final contender for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Weaving is a rising star in Hollywood, having appeared in recent movies like Scream VI and Babylon. With her versatile acting skills and on-screen presence, Weaving could bring a fresh perspective to the iconic character of Lois Lane in the new Superman reboot.

At 31 years old, Weaving is running alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, and Phoebe Dynevor to replace Amy Adams as the new Lois Lane. While it remains to be seen who will ultimately land the role, Weaving's talent and experience in the industry make her a promising candidate for the part.

Who will ultimately play the new Lois Lane?

Fans eagerly await official word from DC Studios and James Gunn as to who will take on the role of Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy (Image via DC Comics)

With James Gunn set to reboot the Superman franchise in the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, fans eagerly anticipate who will replace Amy Adams as the new Lois Lane.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed four actresses being considered for the role: Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Samara Weaving. All four actresses have proven their acting skills and have something unique to bring to the character, making it a difficult choice for James Gunn.

While Rachel Brosnahan may have an edge with her impressive resume and age, James Gunn has promised that his version of Superman will not be as comedic as some of his previous work.

As fans eagerly wait for the official announcement from DC Studios and James Gunn, who will ultimately be chosen for the iconic role remains to be seen.

