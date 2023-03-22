Ranking the best Superman rip-offs in Marvel Comics

Superman has become synonymous with the superhero genre, representing the epitome of power, morality, and justice. Since his creation, Superman has been a source of inspiration and admiration for fans of all ages.

His iconic status has led other comic book publishers, including Marvel Comics, to create versions of the Man of Steel. Marvel Comics, in particular, has a long history of creating characters that are either direct copies or heavily inspired by Superman, with some surpassing the original in popularity and cultural relevance.

Despite being a competitor to DC Comics, Marvel Comics' tendency to create Man of Steel rip-offs has become a unique aspect of their comic book universe. These characters range from direct copies with nearly identical powers to characters inspired by Superman's personality or backstory.

Marvel's the Man of Tomorrow rip-offs have left an indelible mark on the superhero genre and has created some of the most beloved characters in history.

This article will explore and rank all of the Superman rip-offs in Marvel Comics based on their cultural impact, popularity, and complexity.

Blue Marvel, Gladiator, and 4 other Superman rip-offs in Marvel Comics, ranked

6) Hyperion

The powerhouse from an alternate universe with abilities similar to Superman (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hyperion is a character that Marvel has utilized in different versions throughout the years, including Squadron Supreme, a team of superheroes from an alternate universe. Despite having a similar power set to DC's Man of Steel, Hyperion's motivations and personality vary greatly depending on the version.

While he has been portrayed as a noble hero in some storylines, he has been depicted as a villain in others. However, Hyperion lacks the character development and cultural impact of other Superman rip-offs, making him ranked at the bottom of the list.

5) Gladiator

Member of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard with powers of flight, super strength, and energy manipulation (Image via Marvel Comics)

Gladiator is a fascinating character in the Marvel Universe due to his unique combination of Superman-like powers and his role as a member of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, a group of mighty alien warriors.

While he may not have the same cultural impact as other the Man of Tomorrow rip-offs, his inclusion in various Marvel storylines has given him a dedicated fan base.

Gladiator's ability to manipulate energy also sets him apart from other characters with similar powers, making him a formidable opponent in battle. While he may not be the most well-known Clark Kent rip-off, Gladiator's unique abilities and backstory make him a standout character in the Marvel Universe.

4) Blue Marvel

The newest addition to the list, a superhero during the Civil Rights Movement with super strength, flight, and energy projection (Image via Marvel Comics)

Blue Marvel is not only a mighty superhero but also a significant part of American history. Blue Marvel's backstory is particularly noteworthy, as he was a groundbreaking character when he was introduced in 2008.

As a black superhero who fought for civil rights in the 1960s, as an African American hero, he represented a group historically underrepresented in the superhero genre.

His story also touches on themes of racial injustice and discrimination, making him a relevant and relatable character to modern audiences. Blue Marvel's unique backstory and cultural relevance make him stand out among other Superman rip-offs, and his inclusion in the Marvel Universe adds much-needed diversity to the superhero genre.

3) Sentry

The complex and tormented hero with the ability to manipulate reality, making him one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

Sentry is a fascinating and complex character in the Marvel Universe. His ability to manipulate reality sets him apart from other Man of Steel rip-offs, making him one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.

Sentry has a history that has been erased from the memories of everyone around him, including his own. His ability to manipulate reality makes him an incredibly powerful being and a potential danger to the world.

The character's struggle with mental health and addiction adds another layer of complexity to his personality, making him a fascinating and relatable character. Despite his power, Sentry often questions his place in the world and struggles to control his inner demons. Sentry is a unique and compelling Superman rip-off that stands out in the Marvel Comics universe.

2) Wonder Man

Originally a villain, he reformed and became a beloved member of the Avengers with super strength, flight, and energy projection (Image via Marvel Comics)

Wonder Man's unique backstory is one of the reasons why he stands out among other Superman rip-offs. Simon Williams was originally a villain created by Baron Zemo to infiltrate the Avengers. However, after developing a conscience and realizing the error of his ways, Simon reformed and joined the Avengers as Wonder Man.

This redemption arc, along with his witty personality and charm, has made Wonder Man a fan-favorite character in the Marvel Universe. He has played a significant role in several storylines, including the Avengers Disassembled and Civil War II events. Overall, Wonder Man's evolution from villain to hero and importance to the Marvel Universe make him a standout Man of Steel rip-off.

1) Captain Marvel

The most well-known Superman rip-off in Marvel Comics, with super strength, flight, and energy projection, as well as a unique Kree backstory and ability to change hosts (Image via Marvel Comics)

Captain Marvel, also known as Mar-Vell, is the most well-known Man of Steel rip-off in Marvel Comics. He first appeared in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 in 1967 and was created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan. Captain Marvel has super strength, flight, and energy projections like Superman.

However, he is unique in that he is a member of an alien race known as the Kree and has a more complex personality than other Man of Steel rip-offs. Captain Marvel is also unique in that he has been played by both men and women, including Carol Danvers, who took on the Captain Marvel mantle in 2012.

Captain Marvel is the best Superman rip-off in Marvel Comics due to his iconic status, unique backstory, and cultural relevance.

