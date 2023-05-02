Margot Robbie rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Margot Robbie, the versatile Australian actress who has won acclaim for her memorable performances in several movies and TV shows, is the subject of a new rumor that has set the internet abuzz. According to reports from Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK), Marvel Studios is eyeing Robbie for a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Robbie has already made a name for herself in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with her iconic portrayal of Harley Quinn.

As one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, Robbie's potential involvement with the MCU has generated considerable excitement and anticipation for what's to come in the ever-expanding world of superhero films.

Margot Robbie rumored to join the Fantastic Four as Sue Storm

Will Margot Robbie go from Harley Quinn to Sue Storm? Rumors suggest she's being considered for the role in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Getty)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the highly anticipated Fantastic Four, and rumors about potential casting choices are swirling. According to Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK), a reliable insider in the entertainment industry, Robbie has been offered the role of Sue Storm in Fantastic Four.

Richtman has a track record of sharing accurate insider information about upcoming Marvel and DC projects. However, it's worth noting that this news has not been confirmed by Marvel or Robbie's representatives, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sue Storm is a vital member of the Fantastic Four, possessing the ability to turn invisible, create force fields, and project energy blasts. In previous film adaptations, she has been portrayed by actresses such as Jessica Alba and Kate Mara. However, with Robbie's talent and star power, fans are excited about the possibility of a fresh and compelling character portrayal.

Rumored cast for Fantastic Four and Margot Robbie's potential conflicts

Margot Robbie's potential conflicts with her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Universe raises questions about her rumored casting in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot (Image via Getty)

Marvel fans eagerly await news about the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and recent rumors have sparked excitement about the potential cast. Margot Robbie, the acclaimed actress known for her iconic role as Harley Quinn in DCEU, has reportedly been offered the role of Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robbie is not the only actress in consideration for the role. Mila Kunis, Jodie Comer, and Allison Williams have also been mentioned as possible candidates, each bringing their unique qualities to the table. Adam Driver is rumored to be in talks to play Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, while Paul Mescal is linked to the role of Johnny Storm, Sue's brother.

However, if Margot Robbie were to accept the role, it could potentially cause conflicts with her ongoing commitments to DCEU and her role as Harley Quinn. Director James Gunn, who has worked with Robbie on DCEU films, has expressed his admiration for her talent but hinted that he might not return for another Harley Quinn movie.

Despite these potential challenges, if Robbie were to accept the role of Sue Storm, it would be a groundbreaking achievement, as she would become the first actress to secure lead roles in both the Marvel and DC universes.

