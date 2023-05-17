James Gunn teases emotional portrayal of Clark Kent in Superman reboot

The return of the Man of Steel to the big screen is one of the most anticipated events in the superhero genre, and with the upcoming release of James Gunn's Superman reboot, fans are eager to see what changes the filmmaker has in store for the iconic character.

Gunn, known for his emotional and character-driven storytelling in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has promised a fresh take on the superhero to delve deeper into the character's humanity.

Titled Superman: Legacy, the upcoming movie is set to mark a new chapter in the Superman franchise, with Gunn bringing his unique style and witty writing to the DC universe.

The director's approach promises to be more serious than the character's previous iterations, focusing on a more emotional and human portrayal of Clark Kent, as opposed to the more lighthearted, comic-like elements seen previously.

Superman: Legacy to showcase emotional and human side of Clark Kent, says director James Gunn

Director James Gunn promises an emotional and human take on Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman reboot (Image via Getty)

DC co-CEO James Gunn has teased his upcoming superhero film, Superman: Legacy, which promises a fresh take on the character. In a recent interview with Gizmodo, Gunn discussed his directorial vision and the importance of treating characters with "dignity and compassion" to tell a "surprising, most moving" story and potentially emotional. He said:

"You know, listen… I don't come to 'Guardians 3' and say, 'I wanna write a movie that's gonna make everybody cry.' I don't think about that. I just think I want to tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion and is the best, most surprising, most moving story I can possibly tell.

Gunn continued:

And if that ends up being just moving, because it's a fun blast of a film or if it ends up being moving because you're sobbing, or it makes you feel that rage, or whatever it makes you feel, I'm good with all of those things as long as it works."

Home of DCU @homeofdcu James Gunn on 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY':



"I can’t say I’m looking for any particular emotions to bring out through Superman, but I don’t want it to be unemotional. I don’t want it to deny that we are, as human beings, emotional characters and that Superman is also that." James Gunn on 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY':"I can’t say I’m looking for any particular emotions to bring out through Superman, but I don’t want it to be unemotional. I don’t want it to deny that we are, as human beings, emotional characters and that Superman is also that." https://t.co/x1ujnFiaCj

Gunn emphasized that the emotional aspect of Superman: Legacy is not his sole focus, but he acknowledges that Superman is a character who is capable of evoking emotions in audiences. He said:

"And so, I can't say I'm looking for any particular emotions to bring out through Superman, but I don't want it to be unemotional. I don't want it to deny that we are, as human beings, emotional characters and that Superman is also that."

Gunn plans to cast someone with "humanity" and "compassion" in the lead role, adding a sense of comfort that comes with a "hug." He explained:

"It has to be somebody who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you'd want to give you a hug."

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel



Hoping we see this scene recreated in Legacy James Gunn wants his Superman to have humanity: “It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a HUG.”Hoping we see this scene recreated in Legacy James Gunn wants his Superman to have humanity: “It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a HUG.”Hoping we see this scene recreated in Legacy ❤️ https://t.co/wokTY1LyRy

As mentioned earlier, the film is expected to differ from previous Superman adaptations' more lighthearted, comic-like elements. Gunn's approach promises to be a serious take on the character, aligning with his previous work directing sentimentally driven stories, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Director James Gunn's emotional approach to Superman: Legacy

James Gunn aims to bring emotional depth to Superman: Legacy through his portrayal of Clark Kent (Image via DC Comics)

The Superman reboot is set to bring an emotional and human portrayal of Clark Kent to the big screen. Director James Gunn, known for his blend of humor and heart in his previous films, is expected to deliver a similar approach in this highly-anticipated project.

Gunn's emotional approach is not about manipulating audiences into tears but making them feel various emotions. He aims to tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion while being the best, most surprising, and most moving story possible.

Gotham Chief🦇 @GothamChief James Gunn and Peter Safran talking about Superman: Legacy just confirms that they're the right choice for DC's future films James Gunn and Peter Safran talking about Superman: Legacy just confirms that they're the right choice for DC's future films https://t.co/7EgQgd7uys

While it remains to be seen just how emotional Superman: Legacy will be, James Gunn's track record suggests that audiences are in for a treat. His films have a way of drawing out strong emotions from viewers, and this movie will likely be no exception.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and fans of the superhero franchise are eagerly anticipating the release. They hope to see a new side of the beloved character in this fresh take on the iconic superhero.

Poll : 0 votes