The casting conundrum: Who will Nicholas Hoult play in DC's Superman Reboot?

Nicholas Hoult, famous for his portrayal of Beast in the X-Men movies, has been in the spotlight as rumors circulate about his potential involvement in the upcoming DC Studios film Superman: Legacy. The highly anticipated film has left fans questioning who will take on the role of the iconic villain, Lex Luthor.

While reports initially suggested that Hoult was being considered for the part, Deadline insider Justin Kroll contradicted the news, stating that he is being considered for the role of Superman.

As the co-CEOs of DC Studios work tirelessly to develop the story and cast for Superman's latest adventure, the casting conundrum surrounding Hoult has left fans eagerly anticipating the final decision. With his towering presence and intimidating demeanor, Hoult has the potential to excel in the role of either Lex Luthor or Superman.

Will Nicholas Hoult play Lex Luthor or Superman in DC's upcoming film?

Nicholas Hoult rumored to be in the running for a major role in DC's upcoming Superman reboot (Image via Getty)

As DC Studios prepares to kick off its DC Universe with Superman: Legacy, the casting process for the film's characters is underway. Fans have been eagerly following updates from co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are working hard to develop the story and cast for the latest take on the Man of Steel.

via David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are in the discussion to play Superman and Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy!!!via @THR David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are in the discussion to play Superman and Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy!!!via @THR https://t.co/7sqWOvNC8a

Recently, rumors have been swirling regarding the casting of the iconic villain Lex Luthor. The Hollywood Reporter has shared that Nicholas Hoult has been tipped to play the role, as Warner Bros. has focused on him since his appearance in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. However, Deadline insider Justin Kroll has contradicted this news, stating that Hoult is actually in the running to play Superman himself.

Justin Kroll @krolljvar Borys Kit @Borys_Kit Saturday SUPERMAN scoop: David Corenswet is a front-runner for James Gunn's Superman movie, with Tom Brittney also in mix. Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, Samara Weaving for Lois Lane. And...will Nicholas Hoult be Lex? hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… Saturday SUPERMAN scoop: David Corenswet is a front-runner for James Gunn's Superman movie, with Tom Brittney also in mix. Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, Samara Weaving for Lois Lane. And...will Nicholas Hoult be Lex? hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… Hoult is up Superman not Luthor twitter.com/borys_kit/stat… Hoult is up Superman not Luthor twitter.com/borys_kit/stat…

Hoult, who previously played Beast in the most recent set of X-Men movies, has expressed openness to reprising his role in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. However, playing Lex Luthor would allow him to portray one of the most iconic villains in all of DC Comics.

With a towering presence of 6'3", Hoult's qualities could make him an excellent fit for the role of Lex Luthor. Fans eagerly await the final casting decision as Superman: Legacy begins production in January 2024.

Looking ahead to the future of the DC Universe: Superman: Legacy and Beyond

Superman: Legacy is just the beginning of the exciting new slate of films coming to the DC Universe (Image via DC Comics)

DC fans have much to look forward to in the coming years, as James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate is set to kick off with Superman: Legacy in 2025. As fans await confirmation on the casting for the film's iconic roles, rumors about Nicholas Hoult's potential involvement in the project have been circulating.

Nicholas Hoult has been tipped to play the villainous Lex Luthor, although recent reports suggest he could also be in the running for the lead role of Superman himself. Either way, his impressive track record in superhero movies and towering physical presence make him a strong contender for both roles.

As Superman: Legacy gets set to begin production in early 2024, fans will eagerly anticipate the franchise's start and future projects in the pipeline, such as Creature Commandos. With rumors swirling about a potential Superman casting announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, it remains to be seen whether Nicholas Hoult will be confirmed for a role in the film.

Regardless of who ultimately ends up playing these iconic characters, the next few weeks and months will be exciting for DC fans as they look ahead to the future of the DC Universe and the slate of films and TV shows set to arrive in the coming years.

