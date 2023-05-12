James Gunn's upcoming R-rated DC project gets story update

DC Studios and James Gunn are gearing up for their first-ever R-rated animated series, Creature Commandos, which promises to be a thrilling ride for mature audiences. The show centers around a team of monstrous military operatives led by a human officer, Rick Flag Sr., portrayed by Frank Grillo.

The show is expected to be packed with violence and gore, fitting the TV-MA rating, equivalent to an R-rating in movies. Recently, two of the show's voice actors, Sean Gunn and Maria Bakalova, shared some insights into the characters and the plot of the upcoming show.

Gunn, who plays the roles of GI Robot and Weasel, spoke about the show's outstanding scripts, while Bakalova, who portrays Princess Ilana Rostovic, expressed her excitement to work on a challenging role with director James Gunn.

In addition to the story and character updates, the show's connection to the DC Universe and the possibility of crossovers with other DC properties has also been discussed.

"We're going to learn a little more about Weasel": James Gunn discusses Creature Commandos' story details

DC Studios' Creature Commandos is set to be the first R-rated show produced by the studio, and details about the show's storyline and characters are starting to emerge.

In an interview with Josh Wilding, Sean Gunn, who plays GI Robot and Weasel, provided insight into the upcoming show. Gunn praised the show's scripts and teased that viewers will learn more about Weasel.

He also indicated that the show would be violent and that GI Robot's main goal was to kill as many Nazis as possible.

"Yeah I love that project. The scripts are so good. We've already been doing a little recording, which is fun, I can tease that we're going to learn a little more about Weasel, which is going to be interesting. And I just love GI Robot so much."

He continued by saying:

“GI Robot is driven by one thing and one thing only, which is his hatred of Nazis, and his desire to kill as many Nazis as possible. So for me, as somebody who hates fascism in all its forms, I can relate to somebody who’s wanting to get out there and put smack down on some Nazis.”

The show's cast also includes Maria Bakalova, who plays Princess Ilana Rostovic, a character that has not yet appeared in the pages of the comics.

Bakalova expressed her excitement about the challenging role and said she's looking forward to diving into the character with James Gunn, the show's executive producer.

"I know enough. I'm looking forward to start the process because it's a completely different character than I've played before, even in feature films, just the type of a character that is written. It's challenging, I think, but I'm dying to dive into it with James because I know he's going to lead me to the best direction possible."

James Gunn, who oversees DC Studios' efforts to revitalize the brand's on-screen content, has said that he's cast the characters of Creature Commandos with future live-action appearances in mind.

This means characters like GI Robot and Ilana Rostovic could eventually jump into live-action. While not confirmed, this is something that James Gunn has already hinted at.

Possible connections and refreshed universe: DC Studios' Creature Commandos

DC Studios' plans to revamp their on-screen content have created Creature Commandos, set to be released on Max in 2024. James Gunn, who oversees DC Studios' plans, has indicated that this show's characters may eventually jump into live-action.

The inclusion of Weasel in Creature Commandos also connects to the recent movie, The Suicide Squad, which suggests potential crossovers with other DC projects in this comic book-inspired universe.

While Creature Commandos may cater to a different audience than some of the other DC projects like Superman: Legacy, it's clear that this refreshed DC Universe will cater to a wide variety of audiences.

Projects like The Authority and Swamp Thing highlight this diversity in content, ranging from family-friendly and light to much grimmer and grittier shows.

With an R-rating and a violent nature, Creature Commandos will likely be a hit among adult viewers, and the possible connections to other DC projects will add another layer of excitement for fans.

It remains to be seen how the show will tie into the larger DC Universe and how its characters will eventually make their way into live-action, but fans eagerly await its release.

