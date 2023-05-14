How James Gunn's plans for Lylla in the MCU changed from Easter egg to tragic backstory

James Gunn is known for his attention to detail and love for Easter eggs in his movies, and Guardians of the Galaxy is no exception. The director included an Easter egg in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie that referenced Lylla, a character he would later introduce as one of Rocket's animal friends and love interests in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, this decision may have been one that Gunn would later come to regret. The Easter egg appeared on-screen as a written profile for Rocket, which included a reference to Lylla as one of his associates.

While this may have just been a nod to the character's comic love interest, it raised questions about her absence from Rocket's past and eventual integration into his tragic backstory in Vol. 3. This contradiction could be seen as a misstep on Gunn's part, and one that he may now regret.

Lylla's Easter egg in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy

Rocket's associates - Lylla's Easter egg in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 that James Gunn probably regrets (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, an Easter egg listed Lylla as one of Rocket's associates in a written profile at the Nova Corps. This led many to speculate that she would appear as a love interest and ally in the sequels.

However, in Vol. 3, it was revealed that Lylla did not survive the escape from the High Evolutionary's lab, making it unlikely that the Nova Corps knew of her existence. James Gunn likely regretted the Easter egg as he later decided to integrate Lylla into Rocket's tragic past.

Gunn discussed changing the mugshot line-up scene in the first movie at the E3 World Building Panel in June 2017, which could have included the Lylla Easter egg.

Though unclear, this suggests that Gunn may have regretted including the Easter egg once he developed Lylla's backstory for Vol. 3. Despite the regret, integrating Lylla into Rocket's past ultimately worked out well for the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

"In the first movie, there is the mugshot sequence where the characters go through, and they're going through the mugshots and having their picture taken. And the Nova Corps has information about each of the characters coming up on their machinery."

He continued by saying:

"Those things are something that your average viewer doesn't see at all. But there's a lot of background I put into those things about who they've worked with, where they are from, what's going on. And it's one of those things that I'm thinking about changing."

Lylla's impact on Rocket's story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Lylla's impact on Rocket's tragic backstory became a key part of his character arc in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn introduces Rocket Racoon's animal friends, including Linda Cardellini's Lylla, who has a long-standing comic bond with Rocket as an ally and love interest.

James Gunn's decision to integrate Lylla into Rocket's tragic backstory allows her to become a driving force behind his hatred of the High Evolutionary and retroactively became a crucial part of his character arc in the Guardians trilogy.

Although James Gunn may regret the Easter egg from the first movie, integrating Lylla into Rocket's backstory worked out well for the fans. Her eventual role in Vol. 3 made her a significant part of Rocket's story and added depth to his character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

