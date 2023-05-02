Marvel Studios' newest villain: Meet the MCU's 'cruelest' one yet

Marvel fans eagerly anticipate the newest villain's arrival to grace the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And according to director James Gunn, this villain promises to be the cruelest yet. The High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, is set to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

The anticipation surrounding this villain has been building since last year, with Gunn describing Iwuji's performance as "explosive." The director has confirmed that High Evolutionary will be a force to be reckoned with, highlighting his negative impact on fan-favorite character Rocket Raccoon, whose backstory will be further explored in the threequel.

As the premiere date draws nearer, fans can't wait to see how the High Evolutionary's superpowers will play out on the big screen and what kind of damage he will inflict on the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Director James Gunn teases MCU's cruelest villain yet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, played by actor Chukwudi Iwuji

Marvel Studios has raised the bar for superhero movies over the past 15 years with their cinematic universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to continue this trend by introducing Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. Iwuji's explosive performance in DCU's Peacemaker has set high expectations for what he will bring to the team of intergalactic misfits in this threequel.

In a recent interview with ExtraTV, at the World Premiere event for Guardians Vol. 3, James Gunn shared new details on Iwuji's character, stating that he plays "the cruelest MCU villain" that the franchise has ever seen. The High Evolutionary is set to negatively impact Rocket Raccoon as the character's backstory is explored.

Gunn said:

"Chukwudi Iwuji plays the cruelest MCU villain we'll ever see. So you get to see how he negatively impacts Rocket, his little friends."

Iwuji also shared his insights on how he played the role, stating that he embraced the villainous nature of the character by leaning into the opposite of judging. He and Gunn decided not to make the High Evolutionary sympathetic, which has been done by past villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Thanos and Erik Killmonger.

Iwuji wanted any redemption for the character to be accidental rather than something he tried to pull from the audience.

Gunn added:

"And if there is any subtle redemption, it should almost be accidental or because we are all humans and flawed. As opposed to me striving to draw that from the audience. So I really enjoyed commenting to the zealotry and the narcissism and the single-mindedness of the character."

A merciless addition to Marvel's villainous roster and the anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The cruelest addition to MCU's villains, set to wreak havoc in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios has never shied away from introducing villains who are a force to be reckoned with. The High Evolutionary is set to be the latest addition to this roster of merciless villains. James Gunn's description of the character as the cruelest in MCU history has only added to the anticipation for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

With early critics already applauding the character's vicious nature, fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown between the High Evolutionary and their favorite intergalactic heroes.

However, Guardians 3 faces the challenge of living up to its predecessors' critical and commercial success. Despite receiving initial critical acclaim, the movie has become the lowest-rated film in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the MCU moving into its Phase 5 slate and the expectations of audiences growing, how future releases will perform remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the Marvel franchise has a massive following worldwide, eagerly anticipating new releases. As the MCU evolves and experiments with new themes and characters, it will be intriguing to see how the critical landscape shifts in the future.

But for now, fans are excited to witness High Evolutionary's brutality in Guardians Vol. 3, with James Gunn's direction promising an unforgettable ride.

