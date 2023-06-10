James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy to feature a host of superheroes

Superman won't be fighting the battle alone in James Gunn's impending DC Universe reboot. The superhero will be sharing screen space with various characters, hinting at an exciting ensemble in the DCU reboot. The question is whether these less popular entities will be able to attract a larger audience, similar to Gunn's achievement with Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the recently announced lineup, fresh films featuring the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on the cards, along with a Green Lantern series. Additionally, lesser-known properties like The Authority and Booster Gold are set to have projects of their own.

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, unveiled this strategy when he initially announced Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

He disclosed plans to utilize DC's gemstone characters, namely Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, to bolster the appeal of other lesser-known faces.

Superman to team up with The Authority in James Gunn's reboot

An unexpected alliance: Clark Kent teams up with The Authority in James Gunn's DC Universe reboot (Image via DC Comics)

A recent article from The Hollywood Reporter validated that Superman will fight alongside another superhero group in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. The report confirmed that The Authority, slated for their feature in the upcoming DCU reboot, will also be part of the new Superman adventure.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Gunn referred to The Authority as one of his "true passion projects" in the announcement of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. He shared his fondness for WildStorm characters (The Authority being among them), originally from a comics imprint purchased by DC.

"This is one of my real passion projects. I’ve been working really hard on it with the writers and we’re starting to put together the entire story. This is a big movie. I don’t know how many of you are familiar with the Authority."

Gunn continued by saying:

"They’re WildStorm characters. WildStorm was a comics imprint that was bought by DC that I really love. We’re moving a lot of these WildStorm characters into the DCU."

Gunn further highlighted that The Authority provides a unique superhero narrative, embodying a group who believe that the world is damaged beyond repair and that they must take drastic measures to mend it.

He describes them as well-meaning yet willing to resort to extreme methods like assassinating people or toppling governments, if necessary, for the greater good. Adding to their complexity, Gunn described these characters as morally ambiguous, suggesting a fascinating journey ahead.

The group, along with Lex Luthor, will be chosen after the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane have been cast. As of now, David Corenswet, Tom Brittney, and Andrew Richardson are reportedly being considered for the leading superhero role.

Possible roles for The Authority in the Superman reboot

How The Authority will fit into James Gunn's reboot is still open to speculation. The group could have a relatively minor role, perhaps a brief cameo, to pave the way for their future storyline.

Speculations rise about The Authority's potential roles in the anticipated reboot of the DCU (Image via DC Comics)

Alternatively, their morally ambiguous tendencies may pit them against Superman, with Lex Luthor potentially recruiting them to challenge the Man of Steel. Despite these theories, the main antagonist for Gunn's reboot is still unclear. The Authority could potentially fill this role, but rumors hint at possible appearances by Lobo or Brainiac.

Comic-Con 2023 is the event most people are waiting for with bated breath. The excitement is palpable as everyone is looking forward to learning about the latest updates regarding the highly anticipated movie.

Mark your calendars as Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

