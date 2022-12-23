''Didn't she die?'' Fans confused as Gal Gadot reportedly set to return to Fast X

Fast X is bringing back a fan-favorite character if a report by The Direct is to be believed. The publication said that the penultimate installment in the Fast & Furious series will feature the character of Gisele Yashar, portrayed by Gal Gadot.

Now, this update has left fans perplexed since Yashar died in 2013's Fast & Furious 6, to save the life of her love interest and team member Han Lue (Sung Kang). Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief at this news while remarking that no one dies in the Fast & Furious/F&F franchise.

To note, Yashar was brought into the 2009 film Fast & Furious and her run continued in Fast Five (2011). It apparently ended in the sixth installment of the popular franchise. However, this report has now overturned her status from “dead” to “alive,” though not much is known about her role in Fast X.

Helmed by French director Louis Leterrier, Fast X is looking at a May 19, 2023 release, two years after the ninth part F9 premiered on June 25, 2021.

The eleventh installment is scheduled for a February 2024 theatrical outing. (For now) titled Fast & Furious 11, the upcoming action flick is expected to draw the curtains on the blockbuster franchise.

Fans wonder if Gal Gadot's Fast X return is real

Before Gal Gadot established herself as DC’s Wonder Woman, three F&F films paved the way for her to a promising career in Hollywood. Her performance as Yashar was critically acclaimed and made her a beloved star among the followers of the series.

So when her character was presumably killed off, it left people disappointed. However, now that it is being brought back to Fast X, fans are more bewildered than delighted.

Numerous Twitter users asked whether Yashar died at all, most certainly to confirm. Meanwhile many sarcastically commented that death is not a permanent feature in the F&F franchise as Han was also killed off but was brought back in F9.

What to expect in Fast X?

To note, Gadot’s appearance in Fast X has not been confirmed by co-producer and lead man Vin Diesel, the actress, or anyone who matters to the film. So, whether it will be a flashback or a real driver to the Fast X plot is still unknown.

However, what is common knowledge by now are the other cast members. Original faces like Diesel, Kang, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel are among others set to return.

Meanwhile, the new inclusions include Jason 'Aquaman' Momoa, Brie ‘Captain Marvel’ Larson, Smallville actor Alan Ritchson, and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior. Multi-award winner Rita Moreno was cast in May as the grandma to Dom/ Dominic Toretto (Diesel), Jakob Toretto (Cena), and Mia (Brewster).

Momoa’s Dante and Charlize Theron’s Cipher would give Dom and his family a tough time. According to Momoa, he had the time of his life playing the role of Dante and added:

"I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues."

Larson was added to the team in April this year. While announcing the same, Diesel said her character in the film, Tess, will be “something fans might not have expected but yearned for.”

Gadot, meanwhile, was last seen in Death on the Nile. Her next features include Heart of Stone and Snow White, set for a 2023 and 2024 premiere, respectively.

